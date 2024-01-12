Meagre Martin – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Andrea Rojas

Start prepping for an unforgettable musical journey at the SXSW Music Festival, happening from March 11-16 in the vibrant city of Austin, Texas. With hundreds of artists and bands spread across the city, your ears and eyes are in for a treat. So go on and get to discovering the many Showcasing Artists coming to SXSW 2024.

But who are these Showcasing Artists? They represent a diverse and comprehensive lineup, featuring both emerging and worldwide superstars across a variety of genres. This annual event is a powerhouse of new sounds and high-energy performances that promise to leave you buzzing with excitement. With so many acts to explore, it's essential to plan your schedule in advance. Read on to help plan your schedule from A–Z.

Fat Dog – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Dylan Coates
2024 Showcasing Artist, Azahriah

Witness the continuous expansion of our lineup reflected in the Official SXSW 2024 Playlist. Immerse yourself in the musical creations of every artist set to captivate our stages this year. If impatience gets the better of you, sneak a peek at the Music Videos YouTube Playlist, offering a glimpse of the 2024 Showcasing Artists in action.

For a taste of what’s to come, explore the latest releases from SXSW Alumni through our curated On the SX Stereo Playlist. Let the music fuel your anticipation for the undoubtedly life-changing moments awaiting in 2024.

Capture the essence of your SX discoveries by building your personalized SXSW Schedule. Jot down all of your favorite artists to ensure you’re well-prepared for the musical extravaganza in March. Stay tuned for more updates by keeping an eye on SXSW News and our social feeds. The excitement is building, and there’s much more to be unveiled!

To heighten your anticipation even further, check out the first and second rounds of SXSW 2024 Showcasing Artists and mark your calendars for the third announcement on Wednesday, January 24. Join us at SXSW 2024 for an unparalleled celebration of music, discovery, and unforgettable moments!

The future of new music will be showcased at South By Southwest® 2024. Hear it here first.

Dive into music videos from our 2024 Showcasing Artists on our YouTube playlist.

2024 Showcasing Artist, Phony

Turn up the SX sound and tune into our playlist of staff picks from official Showcasing Artists.

With hundreds of artists from around the globe, our lineup spans from emerging talents to seasoned veterans. Explore the 2024 SXSW Music Festival schedule.

SXSW 2024 Showcasing Artist, CHAII
 

We can’t wait to see y’all again at the next installment of SXSW from March 8-16, 2024. Stay at the forefront of the beat as we unleash a tidal wave of updates that’ll keep you united, energized, and in sync with every twist and turn of the road to SXSW 2024.

Explore our exclusive group rates for teams of 10 or more and discounts for enrolled students.

Subscribe to SXSW Event Updates and explore SXSW News to stay up to date on all things SX. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

