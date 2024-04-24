The SXSW Music Festival boasts an incredible lineup of artists from across the globe. In case you missed any part of the 2024 festival, we're here to provide a recap highlighting one of the many Official Showcases curated by SXSW in collaboration with various presenters. Tokyo Calling, Japan’s long-running circuit festival, made its return to Austin for its second edition of the showcase.

On the evening of March 11, Elysium on Red River Street hosted passionate live performances from leading artists in Tokyo's live house scene. Peelander-Yellow, HALLEY, Chiaki Mayumura, CHAMELEON LIME WHOOPIEPIE, Tokyo Syoki Syodo, and BackDrop Cinderella graced the SX stage. Read on to discover more about these artists and catch a glimpse of the Official SXSW Showcase that happened in March 2024.