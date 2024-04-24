Tokyo Calling – SXSW 2024 Official Showcase

Tokyo Calling at SXSW 2024

Artists From Tokyo's Live House Scene

By Julia Pinto

04/24/2024

Music


SHARE THIS

LinkedIn0

The SXSW Music Festival boasts an incredible lineup of artists from across the globe. In case you missed any part of the 2024 festival, we're here to provide a recap highlighting one of the many Official Showcases curated by SXSW in collaboration with various presenters. Tokyo Calling, Japan’s long-running circuit festival, made its return to Austin for its second edition of the showcase.

On the evening of March 11, Elysium on Red River Street hosted passionate live performances from leading artists in Tokyo's live house scene. Peelander-Yellow, HALLEY, Chiaki Mayumura, CHAMELEON LIME WHOOPIEPIE, Tokyo Syoki Syodo, and BackDrop Cinderella graced the SX stage. Read on to discover more about these artists and catch a glimpse of the Official SXSW Showcase that happened in March 2024.

Chiaki Mayumura

Chiaki Mayumura emerges as a prominent figure in the Japanese music landscape, hailed as a track maker idol whose multifaceted talents captivate audiences far and wide. Beyond her prowess as a skilled singer wielding a guitar, Chiaki showcases a remarkable aptitude for songwriting and sampling, infusing her compositions with a delightful sense of humor.

Chiaki Mayumura Presented by Tokyo Calling – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Andy Wenstrand

Chiaki Mayumura Presented by Tokyo Calling – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Andy Wenstrand

HALLEY

HALLEY, a Tokyo-based five-piece R&B ensemble, stands at the intersection of Jazz, R&B, Soul, Gospel, Funk, and beyond, crafting a rich and multifaceted sonic tapestry that reflects their multicultural roots. With members hailing from Hong Kong, South Korea, and Japan, HALLEY proudly embraces its identity as a Multicultural Asian Soul band, drawing upon diverse influences to shape their distinctive sound.

HALLEY – Presented by Tokyo Calling – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Andy Wenstrand

HALLEY – Presented by Tokyo Calling – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Andy Wenstrand

Tokyo Syoki Syodo

Tokyo Syoki Syodo, meaning Tokyo initial impulse, is a dynamic band comprising Sheena (Vocals/Guitar), Mare (Guitar), Asaka (Bass), and Nao (Drums). Emerging from the fervor surrounding Ging Nang Boyz enthusiasts in April 2018, the band quickly made waves in the Japanese music scene.

Tokyo Syoki Syodo – Presented by Tokyo Calling – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Andy Wenstrand

Tokyo Syoki Syodo – Presented by Tokyo Calling – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Andy Wenstrand

Tokyo Calling

 

Catch Y'all At SXSW 2025!

We can't wait to see y'all again at the next installment of SXSW from March 7-15, 2025. Dive into weekly recaps of the action that happened this year while you wait for 2025. Stay tuned for more event updates to come – subscribe to SXSW Event Updates and explore SXSW News.

Applications for SXSW 2025 participation opportunities open later this summer beginning with SXSW PanelPicker®.

Stay up to date on all things SX – follow us on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Read More

MORE NEWS

Super Sponsors

Volkswagen logo
Austin Chronicle logo
Porsche logo
C4 logo
Delta logo
U.S. Army logo

Stay Tuned

Sign up to receive the latest announcements, tips, networking invitations and more.