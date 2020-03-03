An Exploratory Journey into the Past, Present, & Future of Hemp

High Grade Hemp Seed and the futurists of South by Southwest® (SXSW) are bringing innovators and thought leaders in cannabis together to explore the possibilities of this rapidly-evolving industry.

From March 13th-22nd, 2020 SXSW Conference & Festivals is serving up 10 days of unparalleled discovery, learning, and networking across tech, film, music and other industries. Passionate about driving the hemp industry forward, High Grade came onboard as Track Sponsor of Cannabusiness, held from March 18th-21st.

The Cannabusiness Track includes sessions addressing the technological, cultural, financial, legal and political ecosystems that are defining cannabis-focused enterprises. Gain insight from seasoned professionals and connect with those just entering the space.

High Grade’s panel discussion, The Past, Present and Future of Hemp in Texas and Beyond, will be held on Wednesday, March 18th, at 5pm at the Hilton in downtown Austin. A slate of industry luminaries will explore humanity’s complex relationship with hemp, both close to home and around the world. The re-adoption of hemp is driving rapid innovation throughout the supply chain from the importance of seed genetics, to economics, to farming practices, manufacturing, and consumer goods.

