Game On! with JBL QUANTUM at SXSW 2020

SXSW is a destination for creatives to escape into a world of countless possibilities on the verge of being realized. As a brand dedicated to innovating the way we experience sound, JBL is immensely proud to be part of the festival this year.

We’re excited to be joining an epic list of musicians, gamers, innovators, and makers of all kinds. Although, if you check out the SXSW History page, you’ll see that we’ve been involved from almost the very beginning — powering legendary live musical performances.

Of course, legendary live sound is our legacy. It’s the guiding principle we use to create unparalleled listening experiences across our range of headphones and speakers. And this year, we’re launching into a whole new universe of possibilities.

Introducing the JBL QUANTUM Range; immersive gaming headphones with an enveloping audio experience like nothing you’ve ever heard before. Leveraging JBL’s deep audio heritage and proprietary JBL QuantumSURROUND™ and JBL QuantumSPHERE 360™ technology, players gain a true competitive advantage when sound is survival. Get ready to take your gaming to another level.

Hear it for yourself in the JBL Lounge on Monday, March 16th through Wednesday, March 18th where you’ll be able to see the newest JBL QUANTUM Range of headsets and speakers. Product demonstrations will be available via a PC gaming station in addition to the latest and greatest JBL QUANTUM video demonstration that you won’t want to miss. Take a seat in custom JBL QUANTUM lounge furniture and wait for the epic panel starting at 12:30pm on the 17th featuring BrookeAB from 100 Thieves—and more.

Add to Schedule

A new player has entered the game. And this is just the beginning.

Stay tuned and check out @JBLAudio on Instagram and Twitter for updates during the festival.