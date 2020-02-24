By Allison Belcher

Trade Show Hub: Book Signings by Kwame Onwuachi, Amy Webb, & More

BookStore_ACC

The SXSW Trade Show highlights the integrations and overlaps between SXSW’s converging industries, hosting a diverse range of forward-thinking exhibitors ranging from promising startups to established industry leaders. The show floor is a paradise for curious futurists and knowledge hungry professionals, offering an area of interest for all attendees.

Making it’s debut for SXSW 2020, The Trade Show Hub Presented by Studio 71 features high profile book signings, a space to watch full capacity programming sessions, and the chance to connect with fellow attendees. Book worms will want to inch their way over as The Hub hosts a vibrant line-up of innovative authors conducting book signings. Exercise those reading skills and read on to discover our official Trade Show Hub book signers.

Sunday, March 15


Amy Webb | 11:00am-12:00pm | Add to Schedule
Kwame Onwuachi | 12:30pm-1:30pm | Add to Schedule
Liz Plank | 2:00pm-3:00pm | Add to Schedule
Roxane Gay | 3:30pm-4:30pm | Add to Schedule

Monday, March 16


Jen Glotch | 11:00am-12:00pm | Add to Schedule
Rohit Bhargava | 12:30pm-1:30pm | Add to Schedule
Sandy Carter | 3:30pm-4:30pm | Add to Schedule

Tuesday, March 17


Steven Levy | 12:30pm-1:30pm | Add to Schedule

Wednesday, March 18


Steve D’Angelo | 11:00am-12:00pm | Add to Schedule
Kathy Valentine | 2:00pm-3:00pm | Add to Schedule


And the list continues to grow – keep an eye out for more exciting book signing announcements leading up to SXSW 2020.

