Trade Show Hub: Book Signings by Kwame Onwuachi, Amy Webb, & More

The SXSW Trade Show highlights the integrations and overlaps between SXSW’s converging industries, hosting a diverse range of forward-thinking exhibitors ranging from promising startups to established industry leaders. The show floor is a paradise for curious futurists and knowledge hungry professionals, offering an area of interest for all attendees.

Making it’s debut for SXSW 2020, The Trade Show Hub Presented by Studio 71 features high profile book signings, a space to watch full capacity programming sessions, and the chance to connect with fellow attendees. Book worms will want to inch their way over as The Hub hosts a vibrant line-up of innovative authors conducting book signings. Exercise those reading skills and read on to discover our official Trade Show Hub book signers.

Sunday, March 15





Amy Webb | 11:00am-12:00pm | Add to Schedule

Kwame Onwuachi | 12:30pm-1:30pm | Add to Schedule

Liz Plank | 2:00pm-3:00pm | Add to Schedule

Roxane Gay | 3:30pm-4:30pm | Add to Schedule





Monday, March 16





Jen Glotch | 11:00am-12:00pm | Add to Schedule

Rohit Bhargava | 12:30pm-1:30pm | Add to Schedule

Sandy Carter | 3:30pm-4:30pm | Add to Schedule





Tuesday, March 17





Steven Levy | 12:30pm-1:30pm | Add to Schedule





Wednesday, March 18





Steve D’Angelo | 11:00am-12:00pm | Add to Schedule

Kathy Valentine | 2:00pm-3:00pm | Add to Schedule





And the list continues to grow – keep an eye out for more exciting book signing announcements leading up to SXSW 2020.



