A Global Team Of Video Visionaries

Video is everywhere these days – and Brightcove is the driving technology force behind the world’s most innovative and powerful video solutions.

There are over 600 Brightcovers globally across headquarters in cities like Sydney, London, Tokyo, and Boston. Each member of our team comes with unique talents and passions, and we have brought them all together to build a culture on our three core values: Innovation, Execution, and One Team. This culture enables us to develop technologies once thought impossible, provide customer support without parallel or excuses, and leverage the expertise and resources of a global infrastructure. And we have dozens of patents and two Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards to prove it.

The ideal Brightcover is someone who can balance creative ideation and high-quality execution. Someone who can collaborate across teams with transparency and kindness, will approach relationships with colleagues and customers with a “one team” mindset, and is excited, open, and eager for growth.

We take video seriously, we take your talent seriously, and we take great pride in leading the market with a team that’s loaded with expertise and enthusiasm. Brightcove is bold and our people are too. If you like to think big – we want to talk with you.

