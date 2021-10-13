The time has come to explore newly added programming and begin to build your schedule for SXSW 2022! If you’ve missed us as much as we’ve missed you, head over to this year’s Schedule to start personalizing your SXSW experience.

Browse our first announcement of the 2022 season which includes hundreds of community-sourced Conference sessions across 15 programming tracks.

Keynotes, Featured Speakers, Music Festival showcases, Film Festival screenings, and more will be added to the SXSW Schedule as more events are announced throughout the season.

How To Build Your Schedule

If you already have a SXSW account, log in with your same information from previous seasons. If you don’t yet, you will need to create an account first. Once logged in, you’re set to explore and personalize your schedule. Whether you are attending SXSW or not, the Schedule is free to browse and even personalize.

Add events of interest to your Favorites by clicking the star symbol to the left of an event. As date, time, and venue event details become available, your personal schedule will automatically update and be ready for you to use come March.

Start starring sessions today and stay tuned for more programming announcements and event details throughout the season.

Explore the SXSW Schedule

Get Ready for SXSW 2022

Register and book your hotel for SXSW 2022 early to save. The next registration rate increase is on October 14 at 11:59pm PT.

