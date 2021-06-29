Help shape the Conference programming at SXSW 2022 from March 11-20! Propose your session idea through PanelPicker® from June 29 – July 22.

Global professionals at every level come together during the Conference to participate, learn, and network while exploring what’s next in the worlds of tech, entertainment, culture, and beyond. PanelPicker® is the official SXSW user-generated session proposal platform. The two-step online process allows the SXSW community to have a significant voice in what creative and thought-provoking programming is selected for SXSW and SXSW EDU.

“Community is such a big part of SXSW, which is why PanelPicker powers so much of the Conference programming each year. This interface enables us to connect with thousands of creative professionals, experienced experts and informed consumers from across the United States and around the world. Moreover, PanelPicker helps us identify the most innovative new ideas from this global community, thereby helping to keep SXSW exciting, timely and relevant.” – Hugh Forrest, SXSW Chief Programming Officer

Be part of leading the conversation along with thousands of other creatives at SXSW 2022. Learn more about the PanelPicker application process below.

Application Process

Upload proposals related to tech, film, and music in a variety of session formats including panels, solo presentations, book readings, podcasts, mentor sessions, and more. The application process is simple: visit panelpicker.sxsw.com and complete the online form by July 22, 2021 at 11:59pm PT.

Proposals should be specific, well-titled, and illustrative of the impact of your ideas and the depth of research behind them. Read through the PanelPicker FAQ to learn valuable tips for creating a great proposal.

All ideas received will be posted online for the Community Voting from August 10-26, 2021.

2022 Tracks

Dive into our 2022 Tracks for PanelPicker proposal inspiration. New to this list of Tracks is 2050 (long-range and big-picture thinking), Climate Change (mitigating the impact of the earth’s rising temperatures), and Transportation (new transit-related technologies).

2050

Advertising & Brand Experience

Civic Engagement

Climate Change

Culture

Design

Film & TV Industry

Future of Music

Game Industry

Health & MedTech

Making Film & Episodics

Media Industry

Startups

Tech Industry

Transportation

Read descriptions for each of the 2022 Tracks and stay tuned to SXSW News for more updates on PanelPicker, Community Voting, and 2022 event information. Registration opens in late summer.

Apply Now

Stay connected with SXSW – subscribe and follow us across the socialverse – Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.