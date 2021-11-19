The holidays are coming up and we’ve got you covered – literally – in tons of cozy SX swag at a special rate!

Shop SX styles at merch.sxsw.com during our limited holiday sale of all SXSW and SXSW EDU official merchandise including shirts, hats, posters, hoodies, and more. Get 25% off storewide when you use the discount code CHEERS at checkout.

As you gear up for Black Friday, Saffron Saturday, Cyber Monday, Analog Tuesday and so on, we have a plethora of gift ideas to help you shop quick and get back to your loved ones (and your streaming queue).

Gifts Twice As Nice

Give back to the Austin community with your purchase of exclusive t-shirts designed by local artists. The Collaborations for a Cause collection donates a portion of proceeds to select local charities supporting Austin restaurants, the live music scene, social justice reform, and other relief efforts. Join us in supporting some of these foundational communities including Red River Cultural District’s Banding Together, ACLU of Texas, Austin Mutual Aid, Southern Smoke Foundation, Austin Restaurant Relief, and more.

Plus, the “Wish You Were Here” Recipe Booklet contains an assortment of recipes from famous Austin restaurants to give you holiday cooking inspiration and tide you over until we can meet again March 11-20, 2022.

Get Cozy

We’ve got your new holiday lounging wardrobe ready! Browse exclusive SXSW collections for tees, pullovers, hats, Aviator Nation sweats, fanny packs, and more.

Take a spin in unique dye treatments from our Tie Dye Collection. Rock out with vintage tour tees and jackets in the Eagle Collection. Stop and smell the Cactus Rose Collection and lift your spirits with threads from the Thunderbird Collection.

Stocking Stuffers Galore

Socks, pins, journals, coffee mugs, dog leashes, limited-edition silkscreen posters, and much more can be found at merch.sxsw.com. Don’t forget the special holiday code CHEERS at checkout to save 25% off.

Shop SXSW Merch

See You in 2022

Another great holiday gift idea for someone special (and that means YOU, too)…

Join us for SXSW 2022 in Austin and online from March 11-20! Take the Badge Quiz to find out which badge is the perfect fit. Plus, explore our group and student discount rates.

Register and book your hotel for SXSW 2022 early to save. The next registration rate increase is on January 13 at 11:59pm PT. Explore the latest announcements and stay tuned for more programming additions coming soon.

Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook to stay in the SX know.