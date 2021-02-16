The Best of Startups: Announcing SXSW Pitch 2021 Finalists and Alternates

In a year of immense change and problem-solving, we are especially eager to share this year’s SXSW Pitch finalists and alternates. Our selections feature over 50 interactive technology companies from 8 different categories. These companies will virtually pitch and participate in a 5-minute Q&A with three judges as a part of SXSW Online.

Discover this year’s finalists below and explore SXSW Pitch by the numbers with the 2021 SXSW Pitch Report from PitchBook, a financial data and software company, for a look at over a decade’s worth of data for the SXSW Pitch event. Before we get to the startups, this event couldn’t happen without our Advisory Board and Qualifying Committee and Coaches who contribute significantly to the success of SXSW Pitch.

SXSW Pitch 2021 Finalists and Alternates

Artificial Intelligence, Robotics & Voice

Finalists: Bloomfield Robotics (Pittsburgh, PA), Cradlewise (San Francisco, CA), Our Kettle (Berkley, CA), Parrots (Seattle, WA), Wisear (Paris, France) Alternates: Genus AI (San Francisco, CA), Epic Blue (Brussels, Belgium)

Enterprise and Smart Data

Finalists: Matidor (Vancouver, Canada), Persefoni (Tempe, AZ), RudderStack (San Francisco, CA), Slate Digital (New York, NY), Vocalytics (Costa Mesa, CA) Alternates: Dearduck (Austin, TX), Patturn (Fort Worth, TX)

Entertainment, Gaming & Content

Finalists: Anything World (London, England), DanceFight App (Austin, TX), holoride (Munich, Germany), Teleportal (Los Angeles, CA), Virsix Games (Austin, TX) Alternates: Colorcast (Austin, TX), Andromeda Entertainment (Austin, TX)

Future of Work

Finalists: Clair (New York, NY), Honest Jobs (Columbus, OH), OthersideAI (Melville, NY), TalkMeUp (Pittsburgh, PA), v.one (Los Angeles, CA) Alternates: Hardly Dash (Dallas, TX), Lendtable (San Francisco, CA)

Health, Wearables & Wellbeing

Finalists: AlphaBeats (Eindhoven, The Netherlands), Leda Health Company (New York, NY), Nourished (Birmingham, UK), Pillbot (Redwood, CA), Sisu Global (Baltimore, MD) Alternates: Sonic Incytes Medical (Vancouver, CA), Oxiwear (Arlington, VA),

Innovative World

Finalists: ConstellR (Freiburg, Germany), Dimer (Los Angeles, CA), Future Fields (Edmonton, Canada), Lofty AI (Los Angeles, CA), MolyWorks (Los Gatos, CA) Alternates: AgUnity (Queensland, Australia),Exosonic Los Angeles, CA

Smart Cities, Transportation & Logistics

Finalists: ClearFlame Engine (Geneva, ILL), Dastgyr Technologies (Singapore, Singapore), MicroTraffic (Winnipeg, Canada), TransPod (Toronto, Canada), VideowindoW (Amsterdam, The Netherlands) Alternates: Airflow.Aero (Orinda, CA), Lucky (New York, NY)

Social and Culture

Finalists: Applied BioPlastics (Austin, TX), Collective Liberty (Washington, DC), Dayrize (Amsterdam, The Netherlands), Refiberd (Cupertino, CA), Readocracy (Toronto, Canada) Alternates: Agrona (Cairo, Egypt), Euphoria.LGBT (Austin, TX)

