Tune In to the 13th Annual SXSW Pitch Competition

The 13th annual SXSW Pitch kicks off tomorrow, March 17, as part of the SXSW Online digital experience.

This year’s two-day event features 40 of the most innovative and cutting-edge technology companies from eight categories virtually pitching and participating in a 5-minute Q&A with three judges.

Both days will be hosted by Mandela SH Dixon, CEO, and Paige Hendrix Buckner, COO, of Founder Gym, the leading online training program helping underrepresented founders build successful businesses.

Starting tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. CST, 20 companies will pitch in the following categories:

10:00am-10:55am | Smart Cities, Transportation & Logistics



11:00am-11:55am | Social & Culture



12:00pm-12:55pm | Artificial Intelligence, Robotics & Voice



2:00pm- 2:55pm | Innovative World



The competition continues on Thursday, March 18, starting again at 10:00 a.m. CST. The remaining 20 companies will pitch from the following categories:

10:00am-10:55am | Future of Work



11:00am-11:55am | Enterprise and Smart Data



12:00pm-12:55pm | Entertainment, Gaming and Content



2:00pm- 2:55pm | Health, Wearables & Wellbeing



The winner of each category will be announced at the SXSW Pitch Award Ceremony on Saturday, March 20, at 3:00 p.m. CST. Joining Dixon as co-host of the ceremony will be Andrew Hyde, Founder of Startup Weekend and Glider.

Click here to attend SXSW Pitch. We hope to see you there!