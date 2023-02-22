2023 Innovation Awards Finalists Announced

SXSW is excited to announce the 50+ finalists for the 2023 SXSW Innovation Awards, an amazing collection of forward-focused digital projects from across the United States and around the world. These 50+ finalists are distributed amongst 14 different categories that range from "Artificial Intelligence" to "Health and MedTech" to "Sustainability." Finalists were chosen by a jury of industry judges from the hundreds of entries received by SXSW in the fall of 2022.

Category winners, plus additional honors will be announced at the 24th annual SXSW Innovation Awards Ceremony on the evening of Monday, March 13.

"The SXSW Innovation Awards highlight the creativity, originality and passion of the global community which gathers every March in Austin," said Hugh Forrest, Co-President and Chief Programming Officer. “The finalists in the 14 categories that make up this program point to a world where technology is used in a more thoughtful way, as well as where places of work foster more positive outcomes for all involved."

The event will be hosted by stand-up comedian, actor, and Austin resident Carlton Wilcoxson. Since he started comedy in 2016, he has regularly opened for headliners and hosts multiple popular shows of his own; such as the long-running weekly show Buzzkill at the Buzz Mill and the consistently sold-out monthly show Stoned vs. Drunk vs. Sober. Along with Wilcoxson, history-making Mentor Method Founder Janice Omadeke and The Cru’s Tiffany Dufu will be presenting several of the Innovation Awards categories for the evening.

In advance of the Awards Ceremony, these 50+ digital projects will be available for SXSW attendees to interact with at the Innovation Awards Finalist Showcase on Saturday, March 11, from 12pm-5pm in Griffin Hall at the JW Marriott Downtown Austin. The Finalist Showcase offers SXSW registrants a first look at the most exciting tech developments, including achievements in AI and machine learning, health technology, robotics and hardware, wearable tech, and virtual and augmented reality, plus a chance to place their votes for the People’s Choice Award.

Also, stay tuned for the 2023 SXSW Hall of Fame inductee and the Community Service Awards recipients, both of which will be honored during the Innovation Awards Ceremony on the evening of Monday, March 13.

Browse categories and links below to learn more about these 2023 SXSW Innovation Awards finalists.

Artificial Intelligence

Reality Defender

New York, NY

Bird Buddy Smart Bird Feeder

Kalamazoo, MI

Artisan - AI enabled SaaS platform

Calgary, Alberta, Canada

The World's Best AI Pilot

San Diego, CA

Audio

Mosi Nova

Bloomington, IN

Happy Mama Birthing

San Diego, CA

Nomono Platform

San Diego, CA

Sound Sculpture

Boston, MA

Convergent Gaming

Enabling Productivity in the Metaverse

Wilmington, DE

Time Investigators

Bourne End, UK

Design

Halo Collar: Dog Safety System

Plano, TX

THE NEW BOTANICAL BREWING TECH

Meguro-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Lightship L1

Boulder, CO

HoloKit: Accessible Multiplayer AR

Pinecrest, FL

The Pollinator™ Kit for Renewable Design

Alameda, CA

Health and Med Tech

Smell Cyborgs - Biology is Technology!

San Rafael, CA

Music Health+Music for Dementia Care

Los Angeles, CA

NeuraLight – Digitizing Neurology

Tel-Aviv, Israel

Cray X – Powered Exoskeleton

Augsburg, Germany

Immersive

GALWAD

Cardiff, UK

Move.ai iOS Application

London, UK

StoryTrails - The People's Metaverse

Egham, Surrey, UK

Media

for Tomorrow: an Innovation Ecosystem

Los Angeles, CA

Chptr - Remember them together

New York, NY

SURF Music

Tokyo, Japan

Full Color Range

Waco, TX

Patienty Safety Technology

Novel Technology Stabilizes Therapeutics

Houston, TX

It’s Always Safer to be Awake!

Ann Arbor, MI

Kalogon

Melbourne, FL

DiaMonTech D-Pocket

Yokne'am Illit, Israel

Social Impact

The 35*2 Free Initiative

Towson, MD

Ms Rose, Adaptive Media® Math Tutor

London, UK

United for Ukraine Digital Platform

New York, NY

educbank: Expanding access to quality education

São Paulo, SP, Brazil

Sustainability

Atarraya:Sustainable Shrimp-Farming Tech

Indianapolis, IN

World’s Whitest Paint–Thinner Than Ever

Lafayette, IN

The Trees of the Future

Hayward, CA

Nature’s Fynd: Fy Protein™

Chicago, IL

Urban Infrastructure

A New Infrastructure Layer for Society

Port Melbourne, VIC, Australia

Bowery’s Farm of the Future

New York, NY

Power From the People

Brooklyn, NY

How to make grids resilient with EVs

Toronto, ONT, Canada

GAF Beats the Heat by Cooling Streets

Parsippany, NJ

Rising DEI Workplace Innovation

Mid-Sized DEI Workplace Innovation

Washington Technology - Driving equitable and inclusive outcomes in the workplace by harnessing diversity-focused leadership competencies among C-Suite, board members, and people leaders.

Deutsch NY

NewSchools Venture Fund

Bitwise Industries

Enterprise DEI Workplace

