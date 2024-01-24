Arian Simone to Co-Emcee the 2024 SXSW Pitch Awards

Since 1987, SXSW has been a destination for international investors and industry leaders on the lookout for the next big thing and gain inspiration.

We are pleased to shine the SXSW spotlight on Arian Simone, serial entrepreneur, philanthropist, angel investor, and the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Fearless Fund. Simone will bring her expertise of the startup world to not one but two SXSW events as a Conference speaker and SXSW Pitch Awards Co-Emcee.

Fearless Fund is the first Venture Capital Fund built for women of color by women of color. As the CEO and Co-Founder, Simone leads this groundbreaking company with a focus on investing in pre-seed, seed level, and series A financing which includes institutional investors such as J.P. Morgan Chase, Bank of America, Mastercard, Ally Bank, and more.

From her widespread recognition as a symbol in the fight over corporate diversity policies to being named one of Entrepreneur Magazine's "100 Women of Impact," Simone's influence continues to flourish across the startup ecosystem.

During her SXSW Conference session, Money Talks: How Arian Simone’s Fearless Fund Amplifies Women, Simone will cover the ins and outs of the startup world. To unveil the role venture capital plays in startup culture and how to best navigate as entrepreneurs, Simone will delve into startup funding, industry trends, notable investors, and pitching practices.

As a leading entrepreneur voice and startup maven, it's no coincidence Simone will also Co-Emcee the SXSW Pitch Awards at 6:30pm on Sunday, March 10.

SXSW Pitch serves as a platform for startups from around the globe to showcase their innovative technology to industry experts, high-profile media professionals, venture capital investors, and angel investors. Featuring 45 startups across nine categories, the live pitch competition takes place from March 9-10. Following the live pitches, winners will be announced for each category during the SXSW Pitch Awards Ceremony.

Joining Simone as Co-Emcee for the ceremony is Danny Laudick, an economic developer turned startup founder and investor, as well as the Mayor of Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Check out the schedule overview of SXSW Pitch events. Be sure to add Simone's must-see session and the SXSW Pitch Awards to your SXSW Schedule today.

