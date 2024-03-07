SXSW Merch 2024 - Photo by Katrina Barber

Get Your Official SXSW 2024 Merch

Shop 2024 Posters, Apparel, Collabs & More

SXSW logo

By Jordan Roberts

03/7/2024

News

Before heading to the heart of Texas, ensure you have plenty of luggage space for all the new SXSW gear you're sure to collect throughout your visit!

An old pro would tell you to hit the Austin Convention Center merch store first to ensure your festival favorites don't sell out. But this year, stocking up on memorabilia has never been easier with pre-sale items, exclusive collaborations for charitable causes, and an official SXSW Merch Truck sponsored by Lane Seven circulating throughout the city during SXSW 2024.

Whether you’re looking for that Rodeo Pearlsnap with matching swim trunks to add to your collection or rep your Longhorn pride and continue building your festival hoodie wardrobe, our gear store has you covered.

Don't miss out on limited edition, silkscreen posters for SXSW 2024 including the Official SXSW 2024 Poster by Brian Phillips; Film & TV Festival Poster by Joe Triscari; and Comedy Festival Poster by Bill Sienkiewicz.

Browse the newest SXSW apparel, posters and pre-sale items that are sure to be in everyone's tote this year. Stay tuned for more information about our Merch Truck to get your SX lewk sorted.

Send SXSW straight to your door with merchandise available 24/7 at merch.sxsw.com.

New 2024 Merch

Get Your SX Lewk Sorted

Shop exclusive 2024 SXSW collections including tees, hoodies, posters, and more.

Find us IRL in the Austin Convention Center and on the Merch Truck (details below). Can't make it to Austin but need you SX swag? We get it. Place orders at merch.sxsw.com.

Explore New Gear
SXSW Merch Truck

Catch Merch Around Austin

The SXSW Merch Truck, sponsored by Lane Seven, makes it easier than ever for fans to get their hands on official 2024 Merchandise. Keep an eye out as she cruises the Conference & Festival in downtown Austin!

  • March 8 - March 12 | 11am-6pm: SW Corner of 7th and Congress
  • March 12 | 7pm-10pm: 9th and Red River
  • March 13 | 5pm-10pm: 9th and Red River
  • March 14-16 | 2pm-5pm: Community Concerts at Lady Bird Lake
  • March 14-16 | 6pm-11pm: Waterloo Park

*Hours may very pending traffic

View Schedule In Maps
Limited Edition Posters

Official SXSW 2024, Film & TV Festival, and Comedy Festival

For the ultimate SXSW collector, you need the Official SXSW 2024 Poster by Brian Phillips, Film & TV Festival Poster by Joe Triscari, and Comedy Festival Poster by Bill Sienkiewicz. Supplies are limited, so get them hot of the presses!

Learn More
Featured Artists

Brian Phillips

Brian Phillips | Official 2024 SXSW Poster Artist

The Official 2024 SXSW Poster is signed and numbered by local Austin artist, Brian Phillips. This collectible is silk-screened with nine colors on heavyweight, 100% cotton rag paper, acid-free and archival quality. Available at the merch stands in regular and foil editions while supplies last and online.

"In the world of Austin artist **Brian Phillips**, dumpsters contain treasure, and gold can be struck in a scrap pile by the side of the road. The reclaimed wood that forms the foundation of his work is often rife with blemishes, knots, and nail holes. Working in a shed (originally built 40 years ago from salvaged materials) that Brian then converted into a studio/workshop, Brian cuts, planes, paints, and reassembles these rejected pieces into something wholly new. A resident of Austin, Texas, Brian’s work embraces the beauty and resilience of his home state. His work is ultimately a celebration of life and everything that makes it worth living."

Zuzu

Zuzu | Official 2024 SXSW Tote Bag + Mural Artist

Zuzu is an Austin based Creative Entrepreneur with a passion for visual arts. Her large-scale mural work is recognized for its vibrant colors, abstract design, and positive messaging. She's been awarded the title of "Austin's Best Muralist" the last three consecutive years (2021-2023).

When you pickup your badge in Exhibit Hall 1 of the Austin Convention Center, be sure to grab your official SXSW Tote Bag and snap a picture with one of Zuzu's beautiful backdrops before you set off on your SX adventure!

We're Going Live

Watch Daily Keynotes, Interviews & More

From your device on the go or from your couch from afar, catch daily Keynote presentations, Featured Sessions, exclusive SXSW Studio Interviews, and Music Showcases on the SXSW Live stream.

Tune In
Let's Go 2024

It's time to celebrate the convergence of the tech, film, television, and music industries across a variety of programming formats and special events once again from March 8-16 in Austin, TX.

There's still time to register to attend and pickup your SXSW Badge in the Registration Hall at the Austin Convention Center. You can upgrade to Platinum at any time for primary access to all SXSW events.

Tune into sxsw.com/live for daily streaming of Conference Keynotes and Featured Speakers, exclusive SXSW Studio interviews, and more. Keep up with event coverage all SXSW long on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

SXSW Merch 2024 - Photo by Katrina Barber

