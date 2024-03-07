Before heading to the heart of Texas, ensure you have plenty of luggage space for all the new SXSW gear you're sure to collect throughout your visit!

An old pro would tell you to hit the Austin Convention Center merch store first to ensure your festival favorites don't sell out. But this year, stocking up on memorabilia has never been easier with pre-sale items, exclusive collaborations for charitable causes, and an official SXSW Merch Truck sponsored by Lane Seven circulating throughout the city during SXSW 2024.

Whether you’re looking for that Rodeo Pearlsnap with matching swim trunks to add to your collection or rep your Longhorn pride and continue building your festival hoodie wardrobe, our gear store has you covered.

Don't miss out on limited edition, silkscreen posters for SXSW 2024 including the Official SXSW 2024 Poster by Brian Phillips; Film & TV Festival Poster by Joe Triscari; and Comedy Festival Poster by Bill Sienkiewicz.

Browse the newest SXSW apparel, posters and pre-sale items that are sure to be in everyone's tote this year. Stay tuned for more information about our Merch Truck to get your SX lewk sorted.

Send SXSW straight to your door with merchandise available 24/7 at merch.sxsw.com.