Fostering creative and professional growth alike, SXSW is the premier destination for global professionals and discovery. During SXSW 2024 take your company to the next level while saving big on registration rates for groups of 10 or more.

From March 8-16, experience Conference sessions and Keynotes, Music showcases, Film & TV screenings, world-class networking, Exhibitions, and the unexpected discoveries that are always a part of SXSW.

Connect your team with the latest professional development tools and new collaborators amid endless networking opportunities.

Keynote and Featured Speaker Presentations – Powerful presentations from some of the world’s most inspired thinkers during the SXSW Conference.

Professional Development – Sharpen your professional skills from curated sessions to networking opportunities, all geared toward providing in-depth and specialized education.

Panels – Industry experts will offer deep dives into targeted topics from the ever-evolving worlds of tech, film, music, and more.

Exhibitions – Meet some of the world’s most innovative companies and watch product demonstrations at SXSW Exhibitions.

Mentor Sessions – One-on-one coaching by professionals from all areas of the tech, film, and music industries.

Meet Ups – Seek out inspiration and find collaboration opportunities across a wide range of industries, interests, and groups.

Film & TV Festival Events – Exclusive SXSW Film & TV premieres, Q&As, and screenings including Features, Shorts, Episodics, XR Experience, and more.

Music Festival Events – New, developing, and established artist showcases curated by the SXSW Music Festival in collaboration with record labels and booking agencies.

And Beyond! – Stay tuned for programming announcements throughout the season.

Browse all confirmed programming for SXSW 2024 on the SXSW Schedule to begin adding events to your Favorites list.

Fill out the Group Registration Form below to join us March 8-16, 2024! If you haven’t decided who will be attending yet, you can still purchase group registrations and assign names later once you assemble your SX squad. The more people you bring, the more you can save – making SXSW the perfect professional development and team building opportunity for your entire team.

See You at SXSW 2024

Assemble your SX squad today to join us for the 2024 SXSW Conference & Festivals from March 8-16 in Austin, Texas.

Check out our Schedule Overview for a daily snapshot of programming. Stay tuned for more announcements throughout the season on our News feed.

Flying solo? Go Platinum and gain Primary access to All SXSW 2024 Events! Enrolled students planning to join us in March can also apply for a special discounted rate.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and SXSW News to stay current with all things SXSW.