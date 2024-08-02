Who better to shape the Conference experience than you? During SXSW PanelPicker® Community Voting from August 6–18 make your voice heard!

During the voting period, the community can review proposals, leave feedback, and vote for sessions that they believe would be a great addition to the Conference. Your involvement in this process helps us select the most engaging and relevant speaking proposals from our diverse global network of creative professionals at every level.

Help ensure the Conference remains dynamic, timely, and engaging by casting your votes and shaping who will take the stage at SX. Voting opens August 6!

How to Vote

To participate in the voting process from August 6–18, visit panelpicker.sxsw.com/vote and sign in or create an account.

After signing in, you can refine your search for proposals by conference format (SXSW or SXSW EDU), title, description, tags, and speakers. Each voter is allowed one vote per proposal — simply select the "arrow up" for yes or the "arrow down" for no.

Have a question for the organizer? The Comments section is a great place to post all of your questions and leave constructive comments about the proposals you vote on.

Inside the PanelPicker Process

Your input is very important in terms of shaping the look and feel of the March event. Community votes make up 30% of the final programming decision.

PanelPicker Evaluators, comprising over 200 industry experts from around the world, account for 40% of the final selection. They review and provide feedback on all submitted proposals. SXSW Staff contribute 30% to the decision-making process, aiming to address any gaps in relevant topics and ensure a mix of emerging and experienced speakers. Combined, these contributions shape the final Conference lineup, which will be announced later in the season.

For more information about the Community Voting process, read the PanelPicker FAQ. Keep an eye out for SXSW programming announcements as the season progresses.

Community Voting opens on Tuesday, August 6 and closes on Sunday, August 18 at 11:59pm PT.

