Audience Awards Winners Announced for the 2022 SXSW Film Festival



2022 SXSW Film Episodic Premiere Winner, 61st Street – Photo by Errich Petersen

You watched the films, you ate all the popcorn (judgement-free zone), you watched some more, and then you voted on your favorites. Now presenting the Audience Awards winners for the 29th Film Festival at SXSW 2022!

The Audience Awards follow the previously-announced 2022 Jury Awards and the 40 Years of Massive Talent Award presented to Nicolas Cage at The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent screening on March 12.

Over the course of nine days the SXSW Film Festival screened 101 features including 76 World Premieres, 4 International Premieres, 4 North American Premieres, 2 U.S. Premieres, 14 Texas Premieres, plus 111 Short Films including 24 Music Videos, 12 Episodic Premieres, 6 Episodic Pilots, 30 XR Experience projects (formerly Virtual Cinema), and 19 Title Design Competition entries.

All 2022 film categories with the exception of Special Events were eligible for category-specific Audience Awards, which were certified by the accounting firm of Maxwell Locke & Ritter.

2022 SXSW Film Festival Audience Award Winners

NARRATIVE FEATURE COMPETITION presented by Panavision

I Love My Dad

Director/Screenwriter: James Morosini, Producers: Bill Stertz, Patton Oswalt, Sean O’Grady, Dane Eckerle, Phil Keefe, Daniel Brandt, Sam Slater

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE COMPETITION

Bad Axe

Director: David Siev, Producers: Jude Harris, Diane Quon, Katarina Vasquez, David Siev

NARRATIVE SPOTLIGHT

Pretty Problems

Director: Kestrin Pantera, Screenwriters: Michael Tennant, Britt Rentschler, Charlotte Ubben, Producers: Katya Alexander, Britt Rentschler, Charlotte Ubben, Michael Tennant

DOCUMENTARY SPOTLIGHT

We Are Not Ghouls

Director: Chris James Thompson, Producers: Jessica Farrell, Jack Turner, Andrew Swant

HEADLINERS

Atlanta

Director: Hiro Murai, Producers: Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Hiro Murai, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms and Dianne McGunigle

VISIONS

Shadow

Director: Bruce Gladwin, Screenwriters: Michael Chan, Mark Deans, Bruce Gladwin, Simon Laherty, Sarah Mainwaring, Scott Price, Sonia Teuben, Producers: Alice Fleming, Meret Hassenen

MIDNIGHTERS

Bitch Ass

Director: Bill Posley, Screenwriters/Producers: Bill Posley, Jonathan Colomb

GLOBAL presented by Mubi

Without Prescription

Director: Juliana Maite, Screenwriter: Marietere Vélez, Producer: Vilma Liella

24 BEATS PER SECOND

The Return of Tanya Tucker – Featuring Brandi Carlile

Director: Kathlyn Horan, Producers: Kathlyn Horan, Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn

FESTIVAL FAVORITES

The Art of Making It

Director: Kelcey Edwards, Producer: Debi Wisch

Shorts Film Program presented by IMDbPro

NARRATIVE SHORTS COMPETITION

Aspirational Slut

Director/Screenwriter: Caroline Lindy, Producers: Kate Hamilton, Ellyn Jameson, Maddy Nimoy, Emily Wolfe

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS COMPETITION

The Sentence of Michael Thompson

Directors: Kyle Thrash, Haley Elizabeth Anderson, Producers: W. Ian Ross, Kyle Thrash

ANIMATED SHORTS COMPETITION

Five Cents

Director/Screenwriter/Producer: Aaron Hughes

MIDNIGHT SHORTS COMPETITION

Tank Fairy

Director/Screenwriter: Erich Rettstadt, Producers: Anita Tung, C.K. Hugo Chung

TEXAS SHORTS COMPETITION

Act of God

Directors/Screenwriters: Spencer Cook, Parker Smith, Producer: Matthew Harrington

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL SHORTS COMPETITION

Football.

Director: William Herff, Screenwriters/Producers: William Herff, Nicholas Campos, Peyton Randolph

MUSIC VIDEO COMPETITION

Desirée Dawson – ‘Meet You At The Light’

Director/Screenwriter: Alexander Farah

Episodic Program

EPISODIC PREMIERES

61st Street

Showrunners: Peter Moffat, J. David Shanks, Director: Marta Cunningham, Screenwriter: Peter Moffat, Producers: Annie Rhodes, Frank Baldwin, Allison Davis

EPISODIC PILOT COMPETITION

Brownsville Bred

Showrunner/Director/Screenwriter: Elaine Del Valle, Producers: Adrienne Lovette, Elaine Del Valle, Leslie Cohen, Debbie Esko-Gold, Eddie Frente

XR Experience

XR EXPERIENCE COMPETITION

Gumball Dreams

Director: Deirdre V. Lyons, Screenwriters: Deirdre V. Lyons, Christopher Lane Davis, Producers: Ferryman Collective, Screaming Color

XR EXPERIENCE SPOTLIGHT

The Choice

Director: Joanne Popinska, Producers: Joanne Popinska, Tom C. Hall

SXSW Film Design Awards

EXCELLENCE IN TITLE DESIGN

(Three-way Tie)

‘Blade Runner: Black Lotus’ Title Sequence

Company: CO3/Method Made / Creative Director: John Likens

‘See’ Season 2 Title Sequence

Company: CO3/Method Made / Creative Director: John Likens

‘WandaVision’ Main On End Title Sequence

Company: Perception / Creative Director: John LePore

2022 Film Awards Winners

Watch SXSW On-Demand

Before we see you again next March 10-19 in Austin, TX and online for the 2023 SXSW Conference & Festivals, take a look back at SXSW 2022.

Registrants with a SXSW Badge or Online Pass can relive exciting Keynotes, Featured Sessions, select music showcases, and more via on-demand content. Not able to attend this year? We’ve got you covered with the SXSW After Pass, which grants you exclusive access to view select SXSW Online content now through April 17, 2022 on the SXSW Schedule and SXSW TV app to keep the SX party going.

Stay tuned for more 2022 recaps as well as information about 2023 registration and participation opportunities coming later this summer. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.