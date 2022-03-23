Audience Awards Winners Announced for the 2022 SXSW Film Festival

2022 SXSW Film Episodic Premiere Winner, 61st Street – Photo by Errich Petersen
You watched the films, you ate all the popcorn (judgement-free zone), you watched some more, and then you voted on your favorites. Now presenting the Audience Awards winners for the 29th Film Festival at SXSW 2022!
The Audience Awards follow the previously-announced 2022 Jury Awards and the 40 Years of Massive Talent Award presented to Nicolas Cage at The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent screening on March 12.
Over the course of nine days the SXSW Film Festival screened 101 features including 76 World Premieres, 4 International Premieres, 4 North American Premieres, 2 U.S. Premieres, 14 Texas Premieres, plus 111 Short Films including 24 Music Videos, 12 Episodic Premieres, 6 Episodic Pilots, 30 XR Experience projects (formerly Virtual Cinema), and 19 Title Design Competition entries.
All 2022 film categories with the exception of Special Events were eligible for category-specific Audience Awards, which were certified by the accounting firm of Maxwell Locke & Ritter.
2022 SXSW Film Festival Audience Award Winners
NARRATIVE FEATURE COMPETITION presented by Panavision
I Love My Dad
Director/Screenwriter: James Morosini, Producers: Bill Stertz, Patton Oswalt, Sean O’Grady, Dane Eckerle, Phil Keefe, Daniel Brandt, Sam Slater
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE COMPETITION
Bad Axe
Director: David Siev, Producers: Jude Harris, Diane Quon, Katarina Vasquez, David Siev
NARRATIVE SPOTLIGHT
Pretty Problems
Director: Kestrin Pantera, Screenwriters: Michael Tennant, Britt Rentschler, Charlotte Ubben, Producers: Katya Alexander, Britt Rentschler, Charlotte Ubben, Michael Tennant
DOCUMENTARY SPOTLIGHT
We Are Not Ghouls
Director: Chris James Thompson, Producers: Jessica Farrell, Jack Turner, Andrew Swant
HEADLINERS
Atlanta
Director: Hiro Murai, Producers: Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Hiro Murai, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms and Dianne McGunigle
VISIONS
Shadow
Director: Bruce Gladwin, Screenwriters: Michael Chan, Mark Deans, Bruce Gladwin, Simon Laherty, Sarah Mainwaring, Scott Price, Sonia Teuben, Producers: Alice Fleming, Meret Hassenen
MIDNIGHTERS
Bitch Ass
Director: Bill Posley, Screenwriters/Producers: Bill Posley, Jonathan Colomb
GLOBAL presented by Mubi
Without Prescription
Director: Juliana Maite, Screenwriter: Marietere Vélez, Producer: Vilma Liella
24 BEATS PER SECOND
The Return of Tanya Tucker – Featuring Brandi Carlile
Director: Kathlyn Horan, Producers: Kathlyn Horan, Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn
FESTIVAL FAVORITES
The Art of Making It
Director: Kelcey Edwards, Producer: Debi Wisch
Shorts Film Program presented by IMDbPro
NARRATIVE SHORTS COMPETITION
Aspirational Slut
Director/Screenwriter: Caroline Lindy, Producers: Kate Hamilton, Ellyn Jameson, Maddy Nimoy, Emily Wolfe
DOCUMENTARY SHORTS COMPETITION
The Sentence of Michael Thompson
Directors: Kyle Thrash, Haley Elizabeth Anderson, Producers: W. Ian Ross, Kyle Thrash
ANIMATED SHORTS COMPETITION
Five Cents
Director/Screenwriter/Producer: Aaron Hughes
MIDNIGHT SHORTS COMPETITION
Tank Fairy
Director/Screenwriter: Erich Rettstadt, Producers: Anita Tung, C.K. Hugo Chung
TEXAS SHORTS COMPETITION
Act of God
Directors/Screenwriters: Spencer Cook, Parker Smith, Producer: Matthew Harrington
TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL SHORTS COMPETITION
Football.
Director: William Herff, Screenwriters/Producers: William Herff, Nicholas Campos, Peyton Randolph
MUSIC VIDEO COMPETITION
Desirée Dawson – ‘Meet You At The Light’
Director/Screenwriter: Alexander Farah
Episodic Program
EPISODIC PREMIERES
61st Street
Showrunners: Peter Moffat, J. David Shanks, Director: Marta Cunningham, Screenwriter: Peter Moffat, Producers: Annie Rhodes, Frank Baldwin, Allison Davis
EPISODIC PILOT COMPETITION
Brownsville Bred
Showrunner/Director/Screenwriter: Elaine Del Valle, Producers: Adrienne Lovette, Elaine Del Valle, Leslie Cohen, Debbie Esko-Gold, Eddie Frente
XR Experience
XR EXPERIENCE COMPETITION
Gumball Dreams
Director: Deirdre V. Lyons, Screenwriters: Deirdre V. Lyons, Christopher Lane Davis, Producers: Ferryman Collective, Screaming Color
XR EXPERIENCE SPOTLIGHT
The Choice
Director: Joanne Popinska, Producers: Joanne Popinska, Tom C. Hall
SXSW Film Design Awards
EXCELLENCE IN TITLE DESIGN
(Three-way Tie)
‘Blade Runner: Black Lotus’ Title Sequence
Company: CO3/Method Made / Creative Director: John Likens
‘See’ Season 2 Title Sequence
Company: CO3/Method Made / Creative Director: John Likens
‘WandaVision’ Main On End Title Sequence
Company: Perception / Creative Director: John LePore
Watch SXSW On-Demand
Before we see you again next March 10-19 in Austin, TX and online for the 2023 SXSW Conference & Festivals, take a look back at SXSW 2022.
Registrants with a SXSW Badge or Online Pass can relive exciting Keynotes, Featured Sessions, select music showcases, and more via on-demand content. Not able to attend this year? We’ve got you covered with the SXSW After Pass, which grants you exclusive access to view select SXSW Online content now through April 17, 2022 on the SXSW Schedule and SXSW TV app to keep the SX party going.
Stay tuned for more 2022 recaps as well as information about 2023 registration and participation opportunities coming later this summer. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.
2022 SXSW Film, 61st Street – Red Carpet Premiere – Photo by Errich Petersen