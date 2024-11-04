Experience the SXSW Effect and take part in hosting an official event at SXSW. Official Events are the best way to connect directly with your target audience, all while showcasing your product or service to thought leaders from around the world. With an official SXSW event, your brand will be listed in the SXSW Schedule, allowing attendees to find unforgettable events hosted by you. From parties and lounges to fully-immersive product activations, official SXSW events are creative avenues that can elevate your brand and captivate audiences.

Create Custom Experiences

Create custom, multi-day experiences with impressive activations that will be enjoyed by thousands of SXSW attendees. Work directly with our team of professionals to help turn your brand experience vision into reality. Not only will you get the chance to collaborate on brand integration opportunities, but you will also create memorable moments for registrants that last beyond the event.

Official Brand Houses

Bring your brand’s dream house to life! Expand your footprint by crafting a unique, branded pop-up location for one day or multiple days across SXSW 2025. Create a space that lets your brand shine and is the focal point for attendees. With access to prime locations during SXSW, put your product right in front of customers and watch their enjoyment in real time.

Grow Your Audience

Of the many perks that come with hosting an Official Event, the ability to position yourself in front of an audience of trailblazers eager to make memories at SXSW is what makes this unique opportunity one that you can’t miss. Not only will you be able to host a custom event, your event will be promoted across multiple official SXSW platforms. Don't miss out on the word-of-mouth buzz that creates excitement for your product and life-long followers for your brand.

Curate an unbelievable event that makes this conference and festival’s event a transformative experience. Be the brand that makes SXSW a must-attend for creatives, innovators and industry leaders. Contact us to get started. See you at SXSW 2025!