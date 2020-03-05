Rema - Photo courtesy of artist

 

SXSW Music Weekly Roundup: Rema, Phantogram, Londynn B, and More

By Hailey Hess

03/5/2020

Music



We are a little over one week away from SXSW 2020. Can you believe it?

To celebrate, we have even more SXSW Music Festival showcasing artists to add to your schedule. Today’s weekly roundup includes alt-electro-rock duo Phantogram; Nigerian rap prodigy Rema; angular Detroit post-punks Protomartyr; Riverside rapper Hook and Atlanta free styling phenomenon Londynn B; LA bedroom pop singer-songwriter Skullcrusher; Montreal turntablist Kid Koala; Gaslight Anthem’s Brian Fallon; prolific Folk writer/singer/producer M. Ward; Bronx rapper/producer/legend Kool Keith aka Dr. Octagon; Au Revoir Simone’s Annie Hart; NBC Songland participant Sam DeRosa; and lastly, the literal quieter version of Beach Slang, Quiet Slang.

Listen Up

The countdown has begun until you see your favorite artist live. We have a few ideas for how to pregame this year’s stellar set of showcases:

See You Soon

This week we shared a full list of World Music Showcases, announced Comedy Festival participants Pete Davidson, Hannibal Buress, Jon Daly, Yamaneika Saunders, and more, and our Conversations About America’s Future series with Hillary Clinton, Adam Schiff, Anita Hill, Will Hurd, and more. To dive deeper into all programing, head to the SXSW Schedule.

Daydreaming about having the time of your life at SXSW? There is still time to register to attend and book your hotel, we hope to see you there. Until then, read on for today’s Weekly Roundup.

Weekly Roundup 6

 

2020 SXSW Showcasing Artists

Everything subject to change.

2.0 (Atlanta GA)
3 pa 3 (Los Splendi2) (Austin TX)
addy (Richmond VA)
Alphabet Rockers (Oakland CA)
AlterMauz (Sao Paulo BRAZIL)
Ambré (New Orleans LA)
Annie Hart (New York NY)
BeBe Deluxe (Jacksonville FL)
Benji. (Pittsburgh PA)
Big Search (Los Angeles CA)
Big $wift (Downey CA)
Black Diamond Mafia (Brooklyn NY)
Bren Joy (Nashville TN)
Brian Fallon (Asbury Park NJ)
Buffalo Nichols (Milwaukee WI)
Canon (Chicago IL)
Carl Anderson (Nashville TN)
Cha’keeta B (Austin TX)
Charlotte Rose Benjamin (Brooklyn NY)
Chique Fil-Atio (Austin TX)
Chloe Tang (Los Angeles CA)
Chris Perez Project (San Antonio TX)
Chuck Prophet and the Mission Express (San Francisco CA)
Complete (Fort Worth TX)
Cory Kendrix (Denver CO)
CP Loony (Austin TX)
Crisman (Denton TX)
Danielle Durack (Phoenix AZ)
Daniel Romano (Welland CANADA)
Dave B. (Seattle WA)
Deau Eyes (Richmond VA)
Delta Spirit (California CA)
DJ 0ceanz_ (Atlanta GA)
DJ Baby Roo (Austin TX)
DJ Candlestick (Houston TX)
DJ Hollywood Cook (Denver CO)
DJ Tazia Alexa (Dallas TX)
DJ Trashboy (Austin TX)
DJ Wonder (New York NY)
DougieTheDon (Las Vegas NV)
dread risks (Austin TX)
EDICA+ (Corpus Christi TX)
Fauvely (Chicago IL)
Ferreck Dawn (Amsterdam NETHERLANDS)
Flyjack (Austin TX)
Frankie and the Witch Fingers (Los Angeles CA)
Genaro Ortiz x PrŪf (Hackensack NJ)
Guidestones (Montreal CANADA)
h2the (Los Angeles CA)
Harvest Louis (Austin TX)
Hiatt dB (San Antonio TX)
Holy Wave (Austin TX)
Hook (Riverside CA)
Hotboy Lil Shaq (Charlotte NC)
House of Kenzo (San Antonio TX)
IC Skywalkin (Chicago IL)
Igor Grohotsky (Kyiv UKRAINE)
Jack Gray (MacKay AUSTRALIA)
Jamakabi (Essex UK-ENGLAND)
Jasmine Reiss (Brooklyn NY)
J.Lerch (Marietta OH)
Joaqu.n (Austin TX)
Jordan Hawkins (Greensboro NC)
Juliana Hale (Nashville TN)
Kid Koala (Montreal CANADA)
Kitty Coen (Austin TX)
Kool Keith aka Dr. Octagon (The Bronx NY)
Kusht (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)
La Matilda (Bogotá COLOMBIA)
La Morena (Brownsville TX)
LENVI (New York NY)
Leon III (Houston TX)
Lime Cordiale (Sydney AUSTRALIA)
Little Mazarn (Austin TX)
Little Stranger (Charleston SC)
Londynn B (Atlanta GA)
Lonny (Houston TX)
Lord Friday the 13th (Austin TX)
Los Retros (Oxnard CA)
Lou Rebecca (Paris FRANCE)
LYTA (Houston TX)
LYZZA (Amsterdam NETHERLANDS)
Mark Woodyard (North Vancouver CANADA)
Max Frost (Austin TX)
McKinley Dixon (Richmond VA)
Metro Marrs (Atlanta GA)
MoneyReece Laflare (Chicago IL)
Monki (London UK-ENGLAND)
Morgan Morgan (Houston TX)
Msaki (Johannesburg SOUTH AFRICA)
M. Ward (Los Angeles CA)
neetbeatz (Austin TX)
Nook Turner (Austin TX)
North of Navasota (Waco TX)
OG Benz (Austin TX)
Open Mike Eagle (Los Angeles CA)
The Other LA (Nashville TN)
Panic Priest (Chicago IL)
Patti (Brooklyn NY)
Pelvis Wrestley (Austin TX)
Perry Porter (Tacoma WA)
Phantogram (Los Angeles CA)
Photay (Woodstock NY)
Pocket Sounds (Austin TX)
Primo (Austin TX)
Protomartyr (Detroit MI)
Quiet Slang (Philadelphia PA)
RDGLDGRN (Washington DC)
Relent (San Antonio TX)
Rema (Lagos NIGERIA)
ren (Toronto CANADA)
River Boy (Pascoe Vale AUSTRALIA)
RIZ LA VIE (Sparta NJ)
ROOKIE (Chicago IL)
Runway Richy (Decatur GA)
Samantha Michelle (Toronto CANADA)
Sam DeRosa (Poughkeepsie NY)
Sam Divine (London UK-ENGLAND)
Sasha & the Valentines (Austin TX)
SaulPaul (Austin TX)
SaulPaul All Stars (Austin TX)
Sha Town (Mount Vernon NY)
Silver Synthetic (New Orleans LA)
Sir Woman (Austin TX)
Skullcrusher (Los Angeles CA)
Soleil Laurent (South Hempstead NY)
Steelo Foreign (Austin TX)
Steelyone (New Rochelle NY)
Stop Light Observations (Charleston SC)
Supreme Luci (Atlanta GA)
Tatiana Cholula (Austin TX)
Teamarrr (Boston MA)
TeeJayx6 (Detroit MI)
TeZATalks (Seattle WA)
Thanya Iyer (Montreal CANADA)
Them Guns (Los Angeles CA)
Think No Think (Austin TX)
Thomas Mudrick (Silverton OR)
Timboletti (Essen GERMANY)
TITIA (Amsterdam NETHERLANDS)
Tomberlin (Los Angeles CA)
TwoLips (Albuquerque NM)
Ty Bri (Cleveland OH)
Viken Arman (Paris FRANCE)
We Are Band Nerds (Dallas TX)
Western Youth w/ Jaimee Harris (Austin TX)
THE WLDLFE (Indianapolis IN)
Yasmin Williams (Woodbridge VA)
Yung Bambi (San Antonio TX)
Zachary Knowles (Magnolia TX)
Zayland (Dallas TX)

