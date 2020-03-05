SXSW Music Weekly Roundup: Rema, Phantogram, Londynn B, and More

We are a little over one week away from SXSW 2020. Can you believe it?

To celebrate, we have even more SXSW Music Festival showcasing artists to add to your schedule. Today’s weekly roundup includes alt-electro-rock duo Phantogram; Nigerian rap prodigy Rema; angular Detroit post-punks Protomartyr; Riverside rapper Hook and Atlanta free styling phenomenon Londynn B; LA bedroom pop singer-songwriter Skullcrusher; Montreal turntablist Kid Koala; Gaslight Anthem’s Brian Fallon; prolific Folk writer/singer/producer M. Ward; Bronx rapper/producer/legend Kool Keith aka Dr. Octagon; Au Revoir Simone’s Annie Hart; NBC Songland participant Sam DeRosa; and lastly, the literal quieter version of Beach Slang, Quiet Slang.

This week we shared a full list of World Music Showcases, announced Comedy Festival participants Pete Davidson, Hannibal Buress, Jon Daly, Yamaneika Saunders, and more, and our Conversations About America’s Future series with Hillary Clinton, Adam Schiff, Anita Hill, Will Hurd, and more. To dive deeper into all programing, head to the SXSW Schedule.

Daydreaming about having the time of your life at SXSW? There is still time to register to attend and book your hotel, we hope to see you there. Until then, read on for today’s Weekly Roundup.

Weekly Roundup 6