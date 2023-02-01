CHAMELEON LIME WHOOPIEPIE - Photo by Masato Yokoyama

 

SXSW 2023 Showcasing Artists:
Animal Edition

By Julia Pinto

02/1/2023

Music


Another year, another round of hundreds of global artists and bands venturing to Austin, TX to perform at the SXSW Music Festival.

With the eccentric load of Showcasing Artists making an appearance this year, we couldn’t help but categorize this bunch into the Animal Edition featuring Elephant Sessions, GracieHorse, Moon Panda, Otoboke Beaver, and more. SXSW is many things, so go ahead and imagine a universe where Old McDonald had farm full of rockin’ and vibin’ bands.

Dive into the animal-moniker highlights below and appreciate all the creature comforts of discovery by tuning into the Official SXSW 2023 Playlist on Spotify and Apple Music. Then venture through the SXSW Schedule for the still-growing 2023 lineup so you can add them to your Favorites list.

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs

A band described as "double dipped in acid wit and nightmarish visions." Consisting of Matthew Baty, Sam Grant, John-Michael Hedley, Ewan Mackenzie, Adam Ian Syke, the British metal doom band with a tinge of psychedlic are set to release their fourth studio album in Febrauary 2023.


Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs - SXSW2023 - Photo by Ania Shrimpton

Photo by Ania Shrimpton

frogi

As a producer, writer, and artist, frogi has been busy crafting her own sonic dreamworld. All of the music she has unleashed into the ether is entirely produced by her, which has served her well, as it has catapulted her into the coveted Spotify Editorial playlist scene, with some of her tracks landing on Lorem, All New Indie, Fresh Finds, and many more.


frogi - SXSW 2023 - Photo by Annie Whitford

Photo by Annie Whitford

Hamish Hawk

An artist who bounces between skepticism and wonder, who alchemizes the quotidian, and who is engaged in a constant quest to outwit and outflank the ordinary. Edingburgh-based Hamish Hawk has established himself as a writer of heartfelt, headstrong, unashamedly literate songs that stimulate both pulse and psyche.


Hamish Hawk - SXSW 2023 - Photo by Emanuele Centi

Photo by Emanuele Centi

CHAMELEON LIME WHOOPIEPIE

This sole unit is comprised of orange-haired Chi and her buddies, Whoopies No. 1 and Whoopies No.2. Creativity bursts from this trio as they are not limited to their music production. CHAMELEON LIME WHOOPIEPIE is the next-generation artist who would sublimate into pop music.


CHAMELEON LIME WHOOPIEPIE - SXSW 2023 - Photo by Masato Yokoyama

Photo by Masato Yokoyama

Viper Club

This band of brothers and friends is heavily influenced by classic/cult films and pop culture, yet they are anything but. Viper Club comes as they are with an anything-goes attitude. The Phoenix-based three-piece is led by Jack VanDerPol, who delivers high-powered vocals and channels the on-stage charisma of the quintessential frontmen from the 70s. Jack is joined by his younger brother and drumming phenom, Nate VanDerPol, and seasoned touring guitarist, Gianni Jinks.


Viper Club - SXSW 2023 - Photo by Cory Davis

Viper Club - Photo by Cory Davis

Kiwi Jr.

Kiwi Jr. is Jeremy Gaudet on vocals and guitar, Brian Murphy on guitar, Mike Walker on bass, Brohan Moore on drums, and everybody plays a little bit of keyboard. The Canadian indie-rock band released their third album, ‘Chopper,’ in 2022.


Kiwi Jr. - SXSW 2023 - Photo by Ben Rayner

Photo by Ben Rayner

Moon Panda

Moon Panda is blissed-out bass lines and swooning, crooning vocals from Californian Maddy Myers paired with bodacious, groovin’ guitar from Danish Gustav Moltke. Serving it up from LA, they are joined by their great friends, Josh Cabitac on drums and George Godwin shredding on synth. In 2020, the band signed to British label Fierce Panda for their second EP, Make Well; the release earned critical acclaim for its oh-so luscious vibes. The band has toured throughout the UK & Denmark, played SXSW 2022, and now they’re coming for SXSW 2023.


Moon Panda - SXSW 2023 - Photo by Iona Taberham

Photo by Iona Taberham

Jaguar Jonze

Emerging as one of Australian music’s most important voices in recent years, Jaguar Jonze has blazed new trails when it comes to her visionary blend of art and pop. She’s an artist who refuses to be silenced and has used her voice and personal experience with iconic tenacity to advocate for dramatic systemic change in the music industry. In her dynamic live performances, she invites the audience to bear witness to the sacrifices made when you raise your head above the masses and to showcase what brought her here in the first place - her artistry.


Jaguar Jonze - SXSW 2023 - Photo by She Is Aphrodite

Photo by She Is Aphrodite

Elephant Sessions

Hailing from the Highlands of Scotland, multi-award winning Elephant Sessions create a progressive blend of intricate tunes, engulfing guitars, with a bass and drum-heavy backline. Their music combines the best of trad, funk, and electronica resulting in a new and exciting sound. Elephant Sessions has made live appearances at some of the most notable venues and festivals across the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia.


Elephant Sessions - SXSW 2023 - Photo by Euan Robertson

Photo by Euan Robertson

Balming Tiger

A diverse music collective taking their name from the famous Asian ointment “Tiger Balm,” Balming Tiger describes themselves as a "multinational alternative K-pop band" with a desire to create an impact globally.
The collective consists of performers Omega Sapien, sogumm, wnjn, and Mudd the student, producers San Yawn and Unsinkable, video directors Jan' qui and Leesuho, visual artist Hong Chanhee, DJ Abyss, and writer Henson Hwang. Each artist in this ensemble expresses a different artistic identity and energy, as well as a wide range of versatility.


Balming Tiger - SXSW 2023 - Photo by Chanhee Hong

Photo by Chanhee Hong

Heartworms

Heartworms, the brainchild of musician and poet Jojo Orme, is a cauldron of perplexity. Orme’s gothic take on avant-garde post-punk is beguiling and dystopian. Heartworms is the conduit for Jojo’s entire identity – her laying down a purposefully discomforting challenge to the outside world.


Heartworms - SXSW 2023

Heartworms

Iguana Death Cult

Rotterdam-based fivesome Iguana Death Cult initially made their mark with giddy, hard-hitting garage punk and a miasma of acid-drenched psychedelics, only to blossom into an all-embracing unit that implements frameworks of post-punk, krautrock, new wave, soul and disco. The band’s sophomore album Nude Casino, which came out October 25, 2019 on LA imprint Innovative Leisure (who signed them after seeing them at SXSW 2019), holds aloft a more cerebral and absurdist side of their songwriting.


Iguana Death Cult - SXSW 2023 - Photo by Marc Elizabeth

Photo by Marc Elizabeth

Dead Pony

The sonic aggression of Dead Pony is matched by a no-nonsense attitude and infectious battle-ready choruses. From selling out their first headline show at Glasgow’s infamous venue King Tuts instantly to playing world-renowned Glastonbury and Scotland’s TRNSMT Festival to joining The Maine, Twin Atlantic, and The Mysterines on tour, the last 12 months have been a whirlwind for the young band. The band released their debut EP ‘War Boys’ in September 2022 through LAB Records.


Dead Pony - SXSW 2023 - Photo by Danny Be

Photo by Danny Be

Mustangs of the West

Back when the Palomino was ground zero for the post-cowpunk California country scene, the Mustangs were a young, all-girl band who were long on chops and strong on harmonies. In a world where Jim Lauderdale and Buddy Miller shared a band, Lucinda Williams, Rosie Flores and the late Candye Kane had a roots.
Headlining around L.A., the band was discovered and invited to play in Europe and Scandinavia, touring the US and Europe three times. The Mustangs played clubs and festivals, including SXSW and the renowned Roskilde Festival in Denmark.


Mustangs of the West - Photo by Victoria Smith

Mustangs of the West - Photo by Victoria Smith

GracieHorse

Graciehorse is a punch-throwing country outfit from Los Angeles California. Fronted by Gracie, a nurse and songwriter who has toured nationally in other acts; including Jonny Kosmo & Fat Creeps! Graciehorse is touring the release of her first LP, "L.A. Shit"- an LA transplant by way of Boston Ma, she sings of her experiences from an outsider perspective. L.A. Shit will be available on all streaming platforms/vinyl in the spring compliments of Wharf Cat Records!


GracieHorse - SXSW 2023 - Photo by Giraffe Studios

Photo by Giraffe Studios

Otoboke Beaver

Otoboke Beaver is a punk-rock-garage quartet that was formed at their University’s music club in Kyoto, Japan. The band consists of Accorinrin (Lead Vocal & Guitar), Yoyoyoshie (Guitar & Vocals), Hiro-chan (Bass & Vocals), and Kahokiss (Drums & Vocals).
Acco's off-kilter self-taught compositional and confrontational performance skills, together with the band's incredible musicianship make for a thrilling and unmissable live act.


Otoboke Beaver - SXSW 2023 - Photo by Mayumi Hirata

Photo by Mayumi Hirata

Pearl & The Oysters

Pearl & The Oysters is the French-American duo of Joachim Polack and Juliette Davis. Using a kitchen sink's worth of instruments, calling in sympathetic musicians, and showing off a very light melodic sensibility, the band's first two albums (Pearl & The Oysters and Canned Music) were breezy and delightful space-age pop. The pair met in high school in Paris and bonded over their mutual love for such seemingly unrelated acts as Burt Bacharach, the Pixies, Chico Barque, or the Zombies.
The duo relocated to Los Angeles in 2020 where they added the finishing touches on P&TO's third studio album, Flowerland, released in 2021 via Feeltrip Records.


Pearl & The Oysters - SXSW 2023 - Photo by Laura Moreau

Photo by Laura Moreau

 

Be sure to check out the first, second, and third rounds of Showcasing Artists. Explore the SXSW Schedule to build your own Favorites list of music performances and more events.

Stay tuned for 2023 SXSW Music Festival announcements dropping each Thursday in the lead up to the event!

See Y'all In March!

Join us for SXSW 2023 from March 10-19 to experience live music performances, Conference sessions, Exhibitions, screenings, and beyond.

Register Now

Keep up with the latest from SX – follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and SXSW News.

