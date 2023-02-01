Another year, another round of hundreds of global artists and bands venturing to Austin, TX to perform at the SXSW Music Festival.

With the eccentric load of Showcasing Artists making an appearance this year, we couldn’t help but categorize this bunch into the Animal Edition featuring Elephant Sessions, GracieHorse, Moon Panda, Otoboke Beaver, and more. SXSW is many things, so go ahead and imagine a universe where Old McDonald had farm full of rockin’ and vibin’ bands.

Dive into the animal-moniker highlights below and appreciate all the creature comforts of discovery by tuning into the Official SXSW 2023 Playlist on Spotify and Apple Music. Then venture through the SXSW Schedule for the still-growing 2023 lineup so you can add them to your Favorites list.