Embark on a journey to the central hub for global creatives each March! The SXSW Conference and Festivals provide a vibrant platform for tens of thousands of attendees from a variety of industries. This is your chance to amplify your brand across the Conference, Film & TV, Music, and Comedy Festivals from March 7-15 in Austin, TX.

With numerous major sponsorship and partner programming opportunities, your brand can captivate and inspire audiences while gaining exposure at iconic Austin venues and official SXSW event components. Discover the perfect venue, event, and audience that fits your brand’s needs.

Film & TV Festival

The SXSW Film & TV Festival celebrates raw innovation and emerging talent both behind the scenes and in front of the camera. From world and U.S. premieres to genre-defying standouts, the Film & TV Festival is widely recognized for a variety of high caliber films, as well as smart, enthusiastic audiences.

With over 68,000 film fanatics in attendance, a Major Film & TV Sponsorship at SXSW leaves a lasting impression in the entertainment world, providing sponsors with significant recognition well beyond the event.

Find your brand’s name in lights at any one of Austin’s beloved film venues including the Paramount Theatre, ZACH Theatre, Alamo Drafthouse, and Stateside.

Explore numerous other sponsorship opportunities including the Film & TV Festival parties, awards, and more. Contact us for ways to spotlight your brand at SXSW.

Music Festival

Each year, the SXSW Music Festival hosts a comprehensive mix of emerging, international, and legendary artists performing in a variety of venues, including bars, clubs, parks, churches, hotels, and just about anywhere else you can imagine around Austin.

Experience firsthand why this festival is a top destination for influential music industry professionals, international media, and music fans alike. Let your brand shine at iconic music venues including ACL Live at the Moody Theater, Stubbs BBQ, Antone's Nightclub, Empire, and SXSW Day Stages.

A SXSW Major Music Sponsorship will be seen by the eyes of over 140,000+ music lovers who descend upon Austin for 2,000+ unforgettable performances, creating life-long fans for sponsors.

Want to bring your brand to the Live Music Capital of the World? Reach out today to start a conversation.

Comedy Festival

Featuring today’s greats and tomorrow’s celebrated acts, the SXSW Comedy Festival introduces the next wave of stand-up stars and comedic heavyweights to the entertainment industry and creative community at SXSW. Debuting more than 40 showcases and 70 comedic performers, the Comedy Festival is one of the most unique events in the comedy scene.

Align yourself with an amusing roster of stand-up, sketch comedy, improv, podcast recordings, and more taking center stage at Austin’s historic comedy venues like Esther's Follies and The Creek & the Cave. As a SXSW Major Comedy Sponsor, your brand will quickly become a crowd favorite.

Don’t miss the punchline – learn more about current sponsorship opportunities to connect your brand with the SXSW Comedy Festival.

SXSW Conference

The SXSW Conference offers carefully curated sessions that focus on the most important breakthroughs in technology, film, culture, and music. SXSW proves that unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together.

With an attendance of 228,000+ innovators, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders, a Conference Sponsorship positions your brand to gain maximum exposure and engagement throughout the duration of the SXSW Conference, as well as inclusion in SXSW’s season-long promotional campaign.

Attract audiences passionate about brands like yours and their latest achievements to key conference venues including the Austin Convention Center, JW Marriott, Hilton, Marriott Downtown, Four Seasons, Fairmont, The LINE, and Thompson hotels.

If you’re looking to elevate your brand’s presence, you’ve come to the right place. Contact us today about sponsoring a Conference Track or Partner Programming session(s) to create long lasting impressions.

Marketing Opportunities