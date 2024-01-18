Get ready to embark into the sonic landscape of the 2024 SXSW Music Festival in Austin, TX! Every year, international artists flock to join the musical extravaganza, bringing with them a rich array of genres.

Among the indie and alternative vibes, let's talk shoegaze – a genre that's all about ethereal magic. Imagine obscured vocals, guitar distortion dancing with effects, feedback galore, and a volume that's downright overwhelming.

Get lost in the dreamy vocals of Smut, feel the fusion of shoegaze rock and traditional First Nations music with Zoon, and experience Nabihah Iqbal's mesmerizing blend of diffused and layered sounds.

Ready to take the plunge into shoegaze bliss? Dive into the Official SXSW 2024 Playlist on Spotify, and don't forget to navigate the ever-growing 2024 lineup on the SXSW Schedule. Add your favorite Showcasing Artists to your SX schedule and get set for a musical journey like no other!