Daydream Twins – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Stellina Stampouli

2024 SXSW Music Mixtape: Shoegaze

By Julia Pinto

01/18/2024

Music


SHARE THIS

LinkedIn0

Get ready to embark into the sonic landscape of the 2024 SXSW Music Festival in Austin, TX! Every year, international artists flock to join the musical extravaganza, bringing with them a rich array of genres.

Among the indie and alternative vibes, let's talk shoegaze – a genre that's all about ethereal magic. Imagine obscured vocals, guitar distortion dancing with effects, feedback galore, and a volume that's downright overwhelming.

Get lost in the dreamy vocals of Smut, feel the fusion of shoegaze rock and traditional First Nations music with Zoon, and experience Nabihah Iqbal's mesmerizing blend of diffused and layered sounds.

Ready to take the plunge into shoegaze bliss? Dive into the Official SXSW 2024 Playlist on Spotify, and don't forget to navigate the ever-growing 2024 lineup on the SXSW Schedule. Add your favorite Showcasing Artists to your SX schedule and get set for a musical journey like no other!

Daydream Twins

Austin's music scene has witnessed the rapid rise of the dreamy duo, Daydream Twins. Originally a two-piece couple, they gained attention with their debut release "Carpop" in 2021. Now, armed with an LP, the couple-led shoegaze collective, known for their captivating guitars and hazy vocals, aims to share their sonic journey in 2024, promoting their latest release, "Bombinate."


Add to Schedule

Daydream Twins – SXSW 2024 Showcasing Artist

Daydream Twins – SXSW 2024 Showcasing Artist

MØAA

Renowned visual artist Jancy Buffington takes the helm as the driving force behind the dark shoegaze music project MØAA. Following her gothic shoegaze debut, "Euphoric Recall," released in 2021, Buffington introduces her second full-length album, "Jaywalker." This nocturnal dream pop record showcases pulsing 909 drum machines, enthralling hushed vocals, and resplendent, reverb-laden guitars.


Add to Schedule

MØAA – SXSW 2024 Showcasing Artist

MØAA – SXSW 2024 Showcasing Artist

Nabihah Iqbal

Musician, producer, DJ and broadcaster Nabihah Iqbal, hailing from London, made a triumphant return in 2023 with her album, 'DREAMER.' This marked a five-year interval since the debut of Iqbal's 'Weighing Of The Heart.' Crafted over two years, 'DREAMER' stands as her rawest and most reflective work, showcasing the evolution of the London-born artist.


Add to Schedule

Nabihah Iqbal – SXSW 2024 Showcasing Artist

Nabihah Iqbal – SXSW 2024 Showcasing Artist

Smut

Hailing from Chicago, the band Smut seamlessly combines the songwriting essence of Oasis with the ethereal vocal delivery reminiscent of the Cocteau Twins. Their music features the percussive grooves akin to Gorillaz, coupled with the sensuality reminiscent of Massive Attack. Led by a vibrant electric current of hope, their sound is characterized by jangling guitars and soaring synth lines. Since their inception, Smut has triumphed in national tours alongside acts like Bully, Swirlies, Nothing, and WAVVES. Their debut record, 'How The Light Felt,' received critical acclaim, solidifying their place in the music scene.


Add to Schedule

Smut – SXSW 2024 Showcasing Artist

Smut – SXSW 2024 Showcasing Artist

Swallow the Rat

Coming from Auckland, New Zealand, Swallow the Rat emerges as a post-punk force. The band boasts an alternating dual vocal assault and an angular rhythm section, driven by drummer/vocalist Hayden Fritchley and bassist/vocalist Stephen Horsley. Guitarist Brian Purington, the band's secret weapon, weaves a distinctive web of riffs and hooks with his effect-laden style. Their 2020 debut, 'Leaving Room,' served as a catalyst for numerous shows across Aotearoa and two successful tours in the USA. Swallow the Rat earned coveted support slots for acclaimed acts such as Arab Strap, June of 44, No Age, Sebadoh, and Gang of Four. After a recent stint in Australia, the band is set to return to the USA in 2024 with their latest album, 'South Locust.'


Add to Schedule

Swallow the Rat – SXSW 2024 Showcasing Artist

Swallow the Rat – SXSW 2024 Showcasing Artist

They Are Gutting a Body of Water

Originating from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, They Are Gutting a Body of Water began as the solo endeavor of songwriter and guitarist Douglas Dulgarian. Since then, it has evolved into a complete lineup featuring bassist Emily Lofing, guitarist PJ Carroll, and drummer Ben Opatut. Diverging from shoegaze's conventional wall-of-sound warmth, the band has boldly embraced creative choices that set them apart in the genre.


Add to Schedule

They Are Gutting a Body of Water – SXSW 2024 Showcasing Artist

They Are Gutting a Body of Water – SXSW 2024 Showcasing Artist

Zoon

Zoon crafted their debut album, 'Bleached Wavves,' overcoming challenges with extremely limited and often malfunctioning gear. Despite frustrating delays, they managed to reverse engineer a masterpiece for their debut. The sophomore album, 'Bekka Ma’iingan' (Bay-ka Mo-Een-Gan), presents a wide spectrum of possibilities, featuring lush orchestration, diverse resources, and collaboration with friends. While 'Bleached Wavves' prompted the band to confront difficult questions and a painful history, 'Bekka Ma’iingan' continues the exploration of their Indigenous and life experiences. This time, with a softer and more sweeping approach, the album gently guides listeners towards acceptance while still grappling with unresolved themes. 


Add to Schedule

Zoon – SXSW 2024 Showcasing Artist

Zoon – SXSW 2024 Showcasing Artist

 

Be sure to check out the first and second rounds of Showcasing Artists. Explore the SXSW Schedule to build your own Favorites list of music performances and more events.

See Y'all In March!

Join us for SXSW 2024 from March 8-16 to experience live music performances, Conference sessions, Exhibitions, screenings, and beyond.

Register Now

Keep up with the latest from SX – follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and SXSW News.

Teaser Photo: Zoon - SXSW 2024 - Photo by Vanessa Heins

Read More

More News+

Super Sponsors

Volkswagen logo
Austin Chronicle logo
Porsche logo
C4 logo
Delta logo

Music Sponsors

Conference Sponsors

Comedy Sponsors

Film Sponsors

Stay Tuned

Sign up to receive the latest announcements, tips, networking invitations and more.