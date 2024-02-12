SXSW Valentine's Day Playlist – 2024 Showcasing Artists

XOXO, SXSW: A Valentine's Day Playlist For All Kinds of Love

By Julia Pinto

02/12/2024

Music



Wow, we think we've got a crush and it just might be you! Allow us to turn up the love with our Valentine's Day playlist featuring SXSW 2024 Showcasing Artists.

XOXO, SXSW is for y'all to enjoy on this day of emotion and devotion with any and all of your loved ones. This chocolate box of swoon-worthy tracks includes the dreamy melodies of “Corazón” by Midnight Navy; “911” by the queen of crush songs waterbaby; the complex feelings that come with “lovers&friends” by greek; sensous vibes of “Favorite Girl” by Chxrry22; and many more.

With the 2024 SXSW Music Festival right around the corner, give these Showcasing Artists a listen to get you on the right path as you prep for six nights of new and legendary performances from March 11-16 in Austin, TX. Then dive into the SXSW Schedule to build your own Favorites list of music performances and more events.

Play your heart out with this special SXSW edition of a Valentine's mixtape. And for the record, we love you. ❤️

Join Us in March

Keep an ear out for more music showcase announcements in the lead up to March including our SXSW Music Weekly Roundups, dropping new artists every Thursday.

Stay tuned for even more from the Conference & Festivals, including Conference Keynotes and Featured Speakers, Mentor Sessions, networking opportunities, Film & TV Festival additions, Comedy Festival showcases, and more.

Register to attend SXSW 2024 from March 8-16 and gain access to the best available hotels for your Austin stay.

To stay in the SX know, subscribe to SXSW Event Updates and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, and TikTok.

