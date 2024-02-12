Wow, we think we've got a crush and it just might be you! Allow us to turn up the love with our Valentine's Day playlist featuring SXSW 2024 Showcasing Artists.

XOXO, SXSW is for y'all to enjoy on this day of emotion and devotion with any and all of your loved ones. This chocolate box of swoon-worthy tracks includes the dreamy melodies of “Corazón” by Midnight Navy; “911” by the queen of crush songs waterbaby; the complex feelings that come with “lovers&friends” by greek; sensous vibes of “Favorite Girl” by Chxrry22; and many more.

With the 2024 SXSW Music Festival right around the corner, give these Showcasing Artists a listen to get you on the right path as you prep for six nights of new and legendary performances from March 11-16 in Austin, TX. Then dive into the SXSW Schedule to build your own Favorites list of music performances and more events.

Play your heart out with this special SXSW edition of a Valentine's mixtape. And for the record, we love you. ❤️

Listen Up