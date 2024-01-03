As the festival season approaches, numerous artists receive invitations to perform at events that may seem to be official SXSW Music Festival Showcases, but in reality, they are not.

It's important to note that SXSW does not charge our artists for participation in official showcases, and we strictly adhere to an invitation-only policy. We strongly discourage any solicitations that involve “pay-to-play” schemes and actively take measures to safeguard artists from falling victim to such scams. Be cautious of any suspicious offers that require you to pay to perform or audition.

Your watchful eye is crucial in maintaining the integrity of the SXSW experience! If you encounter any approaches demanding payment in the name of “SXSW,” please notify us promptly. Send any leads or inquiries to musicfest@sxsw.com, and we will thoroughly investigate the matter on your behalf.

Thank you for your cooperation in ensuring a genuine and enriching SXSW Music Festival for everyone involved!

Join Us at SXSW 2024

SXSW brings together artists, industry professionals, and music lovers from around the world to Austin, TX each year. Join us from March 8-16 to celebrate the magic of live music and so much more. Register today and book your hotel for SXSW 2024 today!

Stay informed about the latest updates from SXSW by following us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.