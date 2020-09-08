The Texas Tribune Festival 2020: A Virtual Experience from September 1-30

Of the many influential events that could not take place in Austin following the unprecedented cancelation of SXSW 2020 was Conversations About America’s Future, a collaborative series of sessions SXSW produced with The Texas Tribune Festival. While we missed hosting this special series with our TTF friends, we are excited to keep the conversations moving forward on the issues that will transform the future through civic engagement and shape our country for decades to come.

The Texas Tribune Festival 2020 is currently underway! For 10 years, the Festival has welcomed thousands of attendees in person and online to join in on conversations covering politics, policy, government, and current events. This year’s TribFest has been reimagined to take place virtually from September 1–30 with more than 250 speakers discussing today’s biggest news.

Spend the month of September virtual experiencing 100 engaging conversations with Stacey Abrams, Hillary Clinton, Ted Cruz, Anthony Fauci, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Lina Hidalgo, Gloria Steinem, Andrew Yang, and more. View the full schedule to filter by access and event type. All sessions are scheduled on Central Time (CT).

Select sessions will be available for rewatch, noted on the schedule with “Live + Replay” or “On-Demand” labels. “Live Only” sessions will only be able for viewing at their scheduled air time and date.

Watch, share, and follow the month-long public conversation during The Texas Tribune Festival 2020 at @TexasTribune and #TribFest20.

