Caterpillar Inc., TACC, and NFTE: Brands in Action Series

In this special series, we’re highlighting companies who are answering the call of their communities around the world. Whether in coordinated efforts with like-minded organizations or working internally to do their part, these companies are using their resources to support others.

It comes as no surprise that now more than ever we have become reliant on industrial businesses to keep us moving forward and find solutions. Built on ingenuity, these three companies are taking steps to adapt, support, and provide resources.

Caterpillar Inc.

Founded in 1925 Caterpillar Inc. has been a development sight staple in over 190 countries. As one of the leading production companies of construction equipment, natural gas engines, diesel-electric locomotives and more, they are no stranger to innovation. In a published response to COVID-19 they’ve guaranteed, “dedication and service to the safety, health and well-being of our team and the communities they serve remain strong.” In a collaboration with the United Nations Foundation and the World Health Organization Solidarity Response Fund, $10M has been directed to support global COVID-19 relief. Additionally the Caterpillar Foundation is working to provide online STEM and coding education to those affected by abrupt school closures.

Recently Caterpillar Chairman & CEO Jim Umpleby has also responded to the continuous racial injustices stating, “Racism has no place in a civilized society.” In an ongoing effort to combat social inequalities, the Caterpillar Foundation announced their plan of action dedicating $500,000 to both the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, Inc. and Equal Justice Initiative.

TACC

As coronavirus cases continue to spike across the nation, people are looking to the scientific communities for solutions. the University of Texas at Austin’s Texas Advanced Computing Center (TACC) houses some of the most advanced supercomputers available. As the pandemic develops so does the technology used to track and test for the virus aimed at saving lives and finding a cure. TACC has committed to providing resources by partnering with the White House-led COVID-19 High Performance Computing (HPC) Consortium, UT Modeling Consortium and more to provide the most up-to-date information.

In light of persistent social injustice, TACC has also called for community input on how to combat racism within the STEM education field. By submitting your calls for action, solutions and voicing your concerns to change@tacc.utexas.edu, you can influence real change in how TACC combats racism within the scientific and technological field.

NFTE

The Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) nonprofit is dedicated to cultivating the entrepreneurial skills of communities from 25 U.S. states and 10 countries across the globe. Through their efforts 1.2M people have been able to launch their businesses since 1987. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic millions of people are out of work, a number that continues to grow each week. Through NFTE’s Career Relaunch those seeking a new career path can access a free self-paced online course. Students of all ages are provided distinct business techniques to find success in these uncertain times and beyond.



Met with an uncertain future, it is reassuring to see companies dedicated to improvement as they continue to develop their business to meet the moment. For more information on their efforts and how you can get involved, visit the websites above.