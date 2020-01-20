By Nicole Cappabianca

01/20/2020

News Interactive Music Film


SHARE THIS

LinkedIn0

Now Announcing Focus15 Sessions for the 2020 SXSW Conference

Growth Meets Opportunity African Market Spotlight - 2019 - Photo by Errich Petersen

Making its comeback for a second year, we bring you the 2020 Focus15 sessions! These short solo presentations feature the wisdom and experience of the SXSW community. Focus15s are a group of four presentations taking place in a one-hour time block that are linked by a shared theme, topic, or trend. Speakers come from a variety of notable companies including Instacart, Dadabots, Eterneva, Hack the Planet, Invenio, RPA, Salesforce, The Knowledge Society, Twipe, and the United Negro College Fund National Alumni Council.

Focus15s can be found across the 22 tracks of the SXSW Conference and range in subject matter. They also will be taking place in various venues across the event. Add Focus15s of interest to your SXSW Schedule now to save time and venue information automatically to your Favorites list.

Browse All Focus15s

Focus15 Highlights by Track

Convergence Tracks

Convergence Tracks grant primary access for all SXSW Badges.

Cannabusiness

Climate & Social Action

Connection & Culture

Experiential Storytelling

Game Industry

Media & Journalism

XR

Back to top»

Interactive Tracks

Interactive Tracks grant primary access for Platinum and Interactive Badges; secondary access to Film and Music Badges.

Advertising & Brand Experience

Design

Fantastic Future

Health & MedTech

Space

Startups

Tech Industry & Enterprise

Workplace

Back to top»

Music Tracks

Music Tracks grant primary access for Platinum and Music Badges; secondary access to Interactive and Film Badges.

Creating & Monetizing Music

Future of Music

Back to top»

Browse All Focus15s

Attend SXSW 2020

Join us for SXSW 2020 from March 13-22 in Austin, TX. Check out how to attend, plan your housing, and stay up to date on SXSW 2020 news by following us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Learn More About Badges & Attending SXSW

Featured Image by Errich Petersen

SHARE THIS

LinkedIn0

Related News:

Super Sponsors

White Claw logo
Austin Chronicle logo

Stay Tuned

Sign up to receive the latest announcements, tips, networking invitations and more.