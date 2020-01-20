Making its comeback for a second year, we bring you the 2020 Focus15 sessions! These short solo presentations feature the wisdom and experience of the SXSW community. Focus15s are a group of four presentations taking place in a one-hour time block that are linked by a shared theme, topic, or trend. Speakers come from a variety of notable companies including Instacart, Dadabots, Eterneva, Hack the Planet, Invenio, RPA, Salesforce, The Knowledge Society, Twipe, and the United Negro College Fund National Alumni Council.
Focus15s can be found across the 22 tracks of the SXSW Conference and range in subject matter. They also will be taking place in various venues across the event. Add Focus15s of interest to your SXSW Schedule now to save time and venue information automatically to your Favorites list.
Focus15 Highlights by Track
Convergence Tracks
Cannabusiness
- Cannabis Branded: Escaping the Stigma of Prohibition
- Regulating Success: Building Better Cannabusiness Laws
- Highly Functional: Microdosing Cannabis
Climate & Social Action
- Is Hemp the Answer to the Global Climate Crisis
- Why Open-Source Technologies Will Help End Hunger
- Hack the Poacher
Connection & Culture
- Sex Education [re]Designed
- The Forgotten Faces of Diversity in Entertainment
- Faux Diversity and Bridges to Inclusion
Experiential Storytelling
Game Industry
- PvE Esports – A Sleeping Giant
- Warhammer 40,000 – The Grimdark Community
- The Time I Smashed a TV and Saw the Face of God
Media & Journalism
XR
Interactive Tracks
Advertising & Brand Experience
Design
- State of the Union: Designing Data-Driven Flags
- Helping your Digital Assistant Speak in Metaphors
- Social Media: The Impact on Art and Design
Fantastic Future
- Neurotech: Maximizing Health on a Cognitive Level
- Will Smart Cities Hurt Humanity?
- How Curbs Are Accelerating the Future
Health & MedTech
- What Doctors Can Learn from Farmers About Big Data
- Adults 2.0: Trends in Senior and Personal Care
- Evolution of Machine Learning In Modern Surgery
Space
Startups
- Combating Empty Ideation with Brutality
- Startup Comedy: RydeMyPony
- Reddit Testing Your Way To A Billion Dollar Idea
Tech Industry & Enterprise
- Tech Is A Brown Girls Thing
- Machine Learning Against Sexual Harassment
- Ctrl/Alt/Delete: Restarting Deathcare
Workplace
- Crazy Bold Goal Setting: 100 Days To The Olympics
- How Men Can Lean In to Help Women Rise
- Beyond Diversity Day in The Office
Music Tracks
Creating & Monetizing Music
- A.I. Death Metal: Eliminating Humans from Music
- When Busking Meets Social Media
- Metadata: The Biggest Problem in Music Rights
Future of Music
- Listen Together
- Hit The Road, Jack: Empowering Artists to Tour Better and Smarter
- What Is Consciously Sourced Merch?
