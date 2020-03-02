Reflector Unveils the Unknown 9 Storyworld at SXSW

This year, SXSW gets a little more mysterious. Reflector Entertainment, a transmedia studio founded by Alexandre Amancio, takes over the festival to launch the first slate of Unknown 9 products: a novel, comic book, and podcast.

After kicking things off with the official Interactive Opening Party at ACL Live, Reflector opens the doors to an immersive experience at 4th and Red River, outside the Austin Convention Center. This exciting event runs throughout the festival and offers a glimpse into Unknown 9’s mythology.

Produced by award-winning Swedish creative firm, The company P, the event requests the public’s aid in excavating strange objects from an otherworldly dig site at a subway station. The fact that there’s no record of a subway in Austin is only the first layer of the mystery.

In addition, Alexandre Amancio is giving a presentation on the phenomenon and potential of cross-media storytelling in the presentation A Journey Through the Universes of Transmedia IP. It’s being held on Tuesday, March 17 from 5:00-6:00pm at the JW Marriott at 110 E 2nd St, in Room 203-204.

The Unknown 9 universe will continue to expand long after SXSW. Stay tuned — an AAA video game and more yet-to-be-revealed products are in the works.

Image and Copy Provided by Reflector Entertainment