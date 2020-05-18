Live pitch competitions featuring the future of technology are one of the most exciting elements of what happens in Austin each March at SXSW. While we were unfortunately not able to provide an interactive forum to showcase all the great startups this season due to the event’s cancellation by the City of Austin in March, we are excited to share presentation decks from the 2020 finalists from SXSW Pitch and SXSW Release It as well as the opportunity for companies to request introductions to finalists.

“SXSW is a champion of startups, and our goal is always to promote and celebrate amazing entrepreneurs,” said Chris Valentine, SXSW Pitch and Release It Event Manager. “This year, due to the cancellation of SXSW, we are focusing on digitally showcasing our SXSW Pitch and Release It finalists and alternates. By providing their presentation decks on the SXSW Pitch and SXSW Release It webpages, we are excited to share our incredible finalists for 2020 with the entrepreneurship and investment community.”

Over the past 11 years, SXSW Pitch has played a pivotal role in shaping the early-stage venture ecosystem, giving promising companies — from Siri to Klout — the resources they need to succeed. Of the 503 past participants, 75% have received funding totaling to $6.6 billion and 16% have been acquired.

Explore pitch decks from each of the innovative tech finalists and alternates that have opted-in to share their 2020 presentation from SXSW Pitch – across its 10 categories – and SXSW Release It.

Our finalists represent some of the most ambitious talents in the world with the creative new ideas to change it. We not only want to showcase the great work they are doing to a larger audience but also connect these startups with any interested companies. If you are a company that would like to be introduced to a finalist, please complete this Introduction Request form.

SXSW Pitch Decks

SXSW Release It Decks

Congrats again on all the amazing work from our 2020 SXSW Pitch and SXSW Release It finalists and alternates. We wish everyone good luck as you move forward with your startup!