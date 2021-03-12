Attendee Services Hub: Your Guide to SXSW Online 2021

SXSW Online 2021 is right around the corner! From March 16-20, experience Conference sessions and Keynotes, Music Festival showcases, Film Festival screenings*, the Creative Industries Exhibition, networking opportunities, and more – all coming to you via web, mobile, and connected TV apps for a dynamic viewing experience.

Prepare for the adventure ahead with the Attendee Services Hub – your complete guide to navigating the event. Browse our platforms overview, learn how to link your registration pass, connect with other attendees, and more.

Attendee Services Hub At A Glance

Getting Started

Once you have registered for SXSW Online, you will immediately receive your link code in your Shopping Cart and in your confirmation email. Follow the instructions and link your pass to activate your access. Log in to the SXSW Online platform today to get set up.

Profile & Settings : Once you’ve opened the SXSW Online Platform go to the dropdown menu in the top right-hand corner and click the down arrow. Add your personal information in “My Profile” and verify your preferences under “Settings.”

: Once you’ve opened the SXSW Online Platform go to the dropdown menu in the top right-hand corner and click the down arrow. Add your personal information in “My Profile” and verify your preferences under “Settings.” Set Your Availability : Under “My SXSW” click “My Meetings” to update your availability to reflect the times you are available to be contacted. “All day” (24 hours) is the default setting.

: Under “My SXSW” click “My Meetings” to update your availability to reflect the times you are available to be contacted. “All day” (24 hours) is the default setting. Explore the SXSW Online Schedule : Start building your schedule now. Click the green “Register” button to add things to your schedule. Your custom schedule can be found under “My SXSW.”

: Start building your schedule now. Click the green “Register” button to add things to your schedule. Your custom schedule can be found under “My SXSW.” RSVP for events . Sign up by clicking the green “Register” button to secure your place at film screenings and professional development sessions.

. Sign up by clicking the green “Register” button to secure your place at film screenings and professional development sessions. Download the mobile app for iOS and Android.

Platform Overview

Where to Watch

Channel programming is scheduled every day between 10am–10pm CT across five channels on the online platform, mobile app and Connected TV app, with live video content rebroadcast 12 hours after the initial showing.

Conference Keynotes will be streamed live every day on Channel 1 at 1pm CT. Keynotes and Featured Sessions will be available on demand the same day after its scheduled stream time. All other conference sessions will be available on demand at 10am CT on Tuesday, March 16.

Film Festival content premieres every two hours from 10am–8pm CT from Tuesday, March 16 to Thursday, March 18 on Channel 3 and connected TV apps. Once a film is available for viewing it remains available on demand until it reaches its audience capacity or the event ends. Many films do not have a capacity limit and will be available for the duration of the event. Three exceptions with 6-hour timed windows: Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil; Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free; and Under the Volcano. Some films are restricted to access in the United States. Find out more here and browse the full lineup by screening section.

Music Festival showcases are scheduled between 2:30pm–10pm CT on Channels 1, 2, and 4. Select showcases will be available on demand starting Sunday, March 21. Explore the lineup with Showcasing Artists and curated showcases by our 2021 Presenters.

Comedy Festival programming can be viewed on Channel 4 and will be available on demand afterwards through the duration of the event. Don’t miss sets from iconic venues from across the country, along with special events from Doug Benson, Matt Besser, and more.

After the event concludes, Conference content, along with select Music Festival showcases and Film Festival special events, will be available via the SXSW Online platform and Connected TV apps through April 18.

Check out our interactive Daily Channels Schedule for an hourly overview of programing by day.

*Certain film content may be geo-blocked due to rights and the distributor’s discretion. Please find the full list of film availability here. Some content will be subject to capacity.

More Resources

Be sure to check out the Attendee Services Hub — an important resource leading up to and during the event. Browse helpful guides including:

Attendee Services Hub

Join Us

Not yet registered? Secure your SXSW Online Pass today. With one pass that covers the entire event, attendees have the opportunity to take in programming and connect with others across the many industries that SX serves.

Register Now

Follow our social media channels for the latest programming highlights and updates – Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook. Join the conversation using #sxsw.

See you at SXSW Online 2021!