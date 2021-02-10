Celebrating Black Leaders and Creatives at SXSW

Throughout the history of SXSW, we’ve been fortunate to host conversations with some of the most preeminent Black leaders and creatives across the music, film, and technology industries as well as government and beyond.

To celebrate Black History Month, we’ve put together a few playlists featuring SXSW Conference sessions over the years – from President Barack Obama‘s Keynote address in 2016 to award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay‘s Film Keynote in 2015 and more.

Government, Technology & Business Playlist

Explore sessions featuring distinguished Black leaders in politics, technology, and business including Barack Obama, Stacey Abrams, Ta-Nehsi Coates, and more.

Film Playlist

Learn from the experiences and expertise of renowned Black filmmakers and actors including Barry Jenkins, Ava DuVernay, Kerry Washington, and more.

Music Playlist

Take a look back at some of the legendary Black artists and producers that have taken the stage at SXSW including Nile Rodgers, Kelly Rowland, Young Guru and more.

Register for SXSW Online 2021

From March 16-20, experience Conference sessions and Keynotes, music showcases, film screenings, world-class networking, online exhibitions, networking events, mentor sessions, professional development, and more, all in a digital setting. SXSW Comedy Festival content will be announced as we get closer to the March event.

Groups of 10 or more can save big with Group Registration rates. Currently enrolled students may also apply to purchase a SXSW Online Pass at a special discounted rate.

Stay in the SX know – subscribe to our email lists and read SXSW News for announcements, event updates, programming features, and more throughout the season.

Register Now

Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook for the latest SX coverage.