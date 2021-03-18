Is Hemp the Key to a Regenerative Agricultural Breakthrough?

Today, sustainability in hemp farming is deeply connected to climate issues. If farmers are struggling with droughts or floods, there’s no way they can have profitable long-term operations.

Steven Gluckstern, CEO of Santa Fe Farms, sat down with Brando Crespi, co-founder and Executive Vice Chair at Pro Natura, to talk about Crespi’s career as a cultural anthropologist, an environmentalist, and Giorgio Armani’s partner in developing an eco-jean line based on hemp fiber.

“The people I’ve met in the hemp business have been anxious to try to figure out how to develop a business that is sustainable. We’re asking, ‘How do we increase long-term income for people while improving their overall well being?’ That’s my definition of sustainability.” – Brando Crespi

