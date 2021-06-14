After over a year apart, we at SXSW cannot wait to come together once again in Austin, TX from March 11-20, 2022 to meet and share ideas. This call-to-action feels more historic than ever for us! Drum roll, please…

Calling all creatives! Participation opportunities open on June 29 for the 2022 SXSW Conference & Festivals including PanelPicker®, Music Festival, Innovation Awards, and SXSW Pitch. Learn more about how to become part of the event below. Stay tuned for more application launches including the Film Festival and announcements coming later this summer.

Applications Opening June 29

Official application links and expanded eligibility information will be added on June 29.

Propose a session idea for the 2022 SXSW Conference through PanelPicker® from June 29 – July 22, 2021. PanelPicker® is a two-step online process that gives our attendees a significant voice in conference programming including presentations, panels, and more formats. After entries close, the community will be able to browse proposals, leave comments, and vote to help shape the event.

Application Deadline: July 22, 2021

Apply for the opportunity to perform at the 2022 SXSW Music Festival and gain unparalleled access to an audience of industry professionals, international media, and new fans from all over the world.

Early Entry Deadline: August 27, 2021

Regular Entry Deadline: October 3, 2021

The SXSW Innovation Awards prize creative innovation in the connected world, celebrating the ever-widening variety of technology, projects, products, achievements and discoveries. Innovators from across the digital industry have the opportunity to enter their exciting, new work in this competition – open to all projects, products, and developments launched or made in calendar year of 2021.

Early Entry Deadline: August 19, 2021

Regular Entry Deadline: November 11, 2021

Pitch your innovative startup at the 14th annual SXSW Pitch in front of a live audience and panel of expert judges. Plus, be a part of product demonstrations by the most ambitious talents in the world with the creative new ideas to change it. Join the ranks of SXSW Pitch alumni gaining millions in funding along the way with a combined total of over $9.4 billion.

Early Entry Deadline: September 6, 2021

Regular Entry Deadline: November 11, 2021

See You in 2022

Mark your calendars for March 11-20, 2022! Stay tuned for information about 2022 registration and housing coming soon.

For the latest SX updates, check out our News feed; subscribe to SXSW Event Updates; and follow us across the socialverse – Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.