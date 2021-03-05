Welcome Back to Casa Argentina, We Are Online Now!

Last year challenged the world to reformulate international activities and events in an entirely new context, so we adapt and continue to assist and work hand in hand with Argentine companies — and we are once again presenting the very best of them at SXSW 2021.

Casa Argentina online is a networking space to meet local companies, to explore their high-quality services and host virtual experiences with an innovative spirit.

In this 2021 edition, Casa Argentina online will take place on March 16th and 17th, with different activities that will spotlight the talent, innovation and creativity of Argentine companies. Explore the opportunities you can find in Argentina with two days of panels with nationally- and internationally-renowned speakers from the creative and technological industries such as film, gaming, digital and creative agencies, AgTech, TIC, and space, among others.

