Full Capacity Crowd Sees Atlanta United’s Paulo Neto Win eMLS Cup

An action-packed eMLS season came to a close this month when the best FIFA players in North America went to battle during SXSW Weekend in Austin, TX for the eMLS Cup title, a chance to qualify for the FGS Playoffs, and a share of a $35,000 prize pool.

Atlanta United’s Paulo Neto (PauloNeto999) came out on top against FIFA 22 North America Qualifier 2 champion and DC United’s Mohamed Diop (KingCJ0) by a 5-3 score line over two legs. It was Neto’s second appearance in a final this season after previously coming up short against Toronto FC’s Nawid Noorzai (GoalMachine) in eMLS League Series 1.

In the first in-person event in over two years, eMLS Cup boasted a full capacity venue and a line down the block for the duration of the event. Austin FC’s supporters group was out in full force to support the face of their eMLS club, John Garcia (xVerde), along with many other fans in attendance for the SXSW festivities that weekend.

Neto finished the 2022 eMLS season with a 26-5-9 record, averaging 3.1 goals per game and earning his eMLS Cup bragging rights over the best FIFA players in North America.