A Young Professional’s Guide to SXSW: Creative Industries Expo

Dust off that corporate casual blazer, grab a comfortable pair of shoes and perhaps a coffee, or three. The SXSW Creative Industries Expo is back for 2023! Listen, we get it — heading to the live music capital of the U.S. just to collect some business cards might not sound too exciting. Luckily for y’all, we are here to give you the inside scoop on making the most of your time at SXSW from sunup to sundown.

Day

The Creative Industries Expo has a little somethin' for everyone. Regardless if you walk in with a purpose or just to explore during your free time, the exhibition floor is a realm of possibilities from March 12-15, 2023.

We have created a space for all industries on the cutting-edge of their expertise, featuring pavilions that focus on Innovation, Global, Entertainment, Health & Wellness, and Social Impact. Every year we assemble hundreds of exhibitors from across the globe to meet under one roof, igniting passions to collaborate and sharing groundbreaking discoveries.

Old school networking isn’t the vibe anymore; the anxiety, the pressure, the lack of fashion! It ends up being a little too boring. Instead, we’ve peppered different areas of interest throughout the show floor where it’s easy to stumble into a creative meet-cute with other visionaries.

Pro Tip: Explore different pavilions and push outside the bounds of your current industry. Unexpected collaborations happen everyday — if Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus can make magic, so can you!

Night

The Creative Industries Exhibition is located at the Austin Convention Center which is the heart of the SXSW footprint. What does that mean for you? Most evening concerts, screenings, parties, special events, and more are within walking distance of the convention center. This makes transitioning from Boss Babe to Austin Socialite much easier.

Pro Tip: Regardless of where you choose to eat, drink or hang, making reservations for your company group or new SX friends ahead of time is best. SXSW is known for overtaking downtown Austin with everyone from CEOs to band roadies, so plan ahead to get in while you can!

