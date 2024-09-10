2025 Track Sponsorships: Become a Part of the Conference

Don’t get stuck in the past — embrace new frontiers at SXSW! AI is more than just ChatGPT, and you might not yet be familiar with cutting-edge developments like implantable brain-computer interfaces or the mental health benefits of psychedelics. Expand your horizons by exploring diverse programming tracks that highlight the most groundbreaking advancements in technology, film, culture, and music.

Explore 2025 SXSW Conference Tracks to learn how you can be a part of the conversation. Your company name here has entered the chat.

SXSW Conference

The SXSW Conference is specially curated with the most relevant and thought-provoking topics of today. Each year, thousands of attendees eagerly engage with hand-selected speakers and industry experts. The 2025 tracks highlight and reinforce our commitment to staying at the forefront of the constantly expanding social, technological, and political landscapes.

Conference Track Presenting Sponsorships

Champion your brand in front of a community of creatives who share a similar appetite for forward-focused experiences. By sponsoring a SXSW Conference Track, your brand will have the transformative opportunity to connect directly with a targeted audience and align with key thought leaders in a chosen industry.

Select a track that aligns with your company’s values to effectively build brand awareness at one of the world's most prestigious conferences. With vibrant marketing, captivating programming, and interactive brand experiences, there’s no better way to make your business a central part of SXSW.

Fill out our Marketing Form today and get connected with a SXSW Sales Representative to learn more about both Conference Track Sponsorships and Partner Programming.

2025 Tracks

Whether you're interested in Fashion and Beauty or the latest trends in Gaming, there's sure to be something that captures your attention.

For a closer look at these tracks and their full descriptions, head over to our Conference page.

2050

Climate & Sustainability

Creating Film & TV

Creator Economy

Culture

Design

Energy

Fashion & Beauty

Film & TV Industry

Food

Game Industry

Government & Civic Engagement

Health & MedTech

Music & Tech

Music Industry

Psychedelics

Startups

Tech Industry

Transportation

Workplace

XR (Extended Reality)

Availability is limited, so seize this opportunity to make a lasting impression on these highly targeted audiences! Take the first step to becoming a track sponsor by completing the SXSW Marketing Form.

Become a Track Sponsor

More Brand Opportunities

Separate from a Track Sponsorship, Partner Programming allows you to present a day of sessions or even a single session during the SXSW Conference. With Partner Programming, your company can be one of the leading voices at this year’s event with sessions BY you, for YOUR audience.

Looking for additional exposure? The SXSW Expo returns in 2025 with hundreds of creative pioneers on the cutting-edge of tech, design, health, social good, and more. Through September 26, take advantage of our early bird discount, secure your booth, and save!

Secure your booth now and get the chance to reserve your desired space on the show floor by December 15. Take advantage of this limited time offer before it’s too late.

Exhibit at SXSW

And if you haven’t secured your badge yet, make sure to register early to save off the March walk-up rate. Going with a group? Save with discounted rates for 10 or more. See you at SXSW 2025!

Keep up with us on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.