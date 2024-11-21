Get ready for the ultimate fusion of creativity, culture, and tech at SXSW London 2025, from June 2 to 7!

The inaugural European edition of SXSW is taking over Shoreditch — the city’s buzzing hub of creatives and tech innovators — for six days of conference talks, screens, music performances, R&D prototypes, industry meet ups, and much more. Passes are now on sale for the can't-miss event in the 2025 European creative calendar.

“We're excited to bring the iconic SXSW festival to London in June 2025. This transformative event will showcase creativity and discovery from a vibrant campus in the heart of East London, a destination renowned for its ability to forge meaningful connections with global audiences." – Randel Bryan, Managing Director of SXSW London

The SXSW London Conference will feature over 1000 sessions inspired by the key themes of convergence and unexpected discovery. The intersection of Conference, Music, Screen, and Visual Arts & Fashion provides a unique environment for imaginative and innovative content. Apply to talk at SXSW London through November 29.

Aaron Rogosin for SXSW - Far East Movement at the Doritos Bold Stage 2014

Expect an explosion of dynamic performances, from both signed and unsigned artists, across iconic Shoreditch stages during the SXSW London Music Festival. Apply to play through January 13, 2025.

Experience fresh, new films, XR projects, and acclaimed series by established and up-and-coming filmmakers at the SXSW London Screen Festival. Apply to screen through February 28, 2025.

“The festival will consciously engage with society’s hard questions, and showcase exceptional talent and original ideas. The convergence in tech and creativity is the interface where exciting discoveries emerge, and the London program will feature the thought leaders, creatives, innovators, and businesses of tomorrow." – Katy Arnander, Director of Programming of SXSW London

SXSW London is set to be the biggest live convergence of industries, art forms, and innovation in Europe. Experience beautiful collisions and connections at every corner.

Ready to make SXSW history? Get passes for the debut 2025 SXSW London Conference, Music, and Screen Festivals at the best rates by registering early. Passes at the lowest price of the season are available from November 21 through December 19.

SXSW London 2025 Passes

Stay tuned for more details and announcements from SXSW London at sxswlondon.com. Keep up with all the latest updates from across the pond on Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, and TikTok.