SXSW 2024 Event Coverage & Resources Guide

Howdy and welcome to the 2024 SXSW Conference & Festivals, y'all! This year marks another epic reunion of global creatives, innovators, and storytellers from the world's of tech, film, music, and beyond. Coming to you from deep in the heart of Austin, TX, we will be serving up a daily dose of must-see content from March 8-16.

The 2024 event is packed with Conference sessions, Film & TV Festival screenings, early morning tacos, Music Festival showcases, world-class Exhibitions, late night tacos, tech competitions, Awards ceremonies, vast networking and learning opportunities, and much more. So saddle up to our Event Coverage & Resources Guide with programming highlights and a suite of attendee resources to help you on your SX way.

Ready, Set, SXSW

Pick up your badge at Registration located in the Austin Convention Center, Exhibit Hall 1. Before you go, make sure you have your government-issued ID and check registration hours here.

Open throughout the event, the Registrant Lounge (611 E 6th St) is a convenient and relaxing meeting point for SXSW attendees. Stop by each day for one of our several SX networking events and a complimentary drink from our sponsors.

There's still time to join us!