SXSW 2024 Event Coverage & Resources Guide

By Jordan Roberts

03/8/2024

Howdy and welcome to the 2024 SXSW Conference & Festivals, y'all! This year marks another epic reunion of global creatives, innovators, and storytellers from the world's of tech, film, music, and beyond. Coming to you from deep in the heart of Austin, TX, we will be serving up a daily dose of must-see content from March 8-16.

The 2024 event is packed with Conference sessions, Film & TV Festival screenings, early morning tacos, Music Festival showcases, world-class Exhibitions, late night tacos, tech competitions, Awards ceremonies, vast networking and learning opportunities, and much more. So saddle up to our Event Coverage & Resources Guide with programming highlights and a suite of attendee resources to help you on your SX way.

Pick up your badge at Registration located in the Austin Convention Center, Exhibit Hall 1. Before you go, make sure you have your government-issued ID and check registration hours here.

Open throughout the event, the Registrant Lounge (611 E 6th St) is a convenient and relaxing meeting point for SXSW attendees. Stop by each day for one of our several SX networking events and a complimentary drink from our sponsors.

There's still time to join us! Visit the SXSW Cart or purchase in-person. Now let's dive into some programming overviews and attendee tips!

Can't make it to Austin? Perhaps, multitasking while event hopping? Tune in daily to watch Keynotes and Featured Sessions from the Conference. Plus, catch exclusive interviews at the SXSW Studio with host Juju Green.

The 2024 Conference begins with an out-of-this-world (literally) Opening Featured Session. We'll join US Poet Laureate Ada Limón and Director of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate’s Planetary Science Division Dr. Lori Glaze as they share an exclusive first listen to a poem set to be launched by NASA’s Europa Clipper spacecraft in October 2024.

As we celebrate International Women’s Day and all the dynamic female leaders shattering stereotypes across industries, don't miss the Keynote: Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, Katie Couric, Errin Haines, Brooke Shields, and Nancy Wang Yuen. This event will be streaming at 1pm CT on sxsw.com/live.

During March 8-15, experience powerful conversations between industry heavy weights and explore what's next across 24 Tracks of programming. There's so much in store for the 2024 Conference including daily Keynotes (streaming at 1pm CT) and Featured Sessions. Plus, hundreds of panels, workshops, meet ups, mentor sessions, and other Formats spotlighting industry visionaries from around the world.

Explore Film & TV Festival projects across screening categories like Headliners, Narrative Feature Competition, Documentary Feature Competition, Global, TV Premieres, Shorts, and more.

Film & TV Festival Screenings

Rolling out the red carpet, the Film & TV Festival spans March 8-16. From Hollywood heavy-hitters to indie film legends, there's something for every cinephile.

Kicking off (and throwing punches at) Opening Night, Jake Gyllenhaal stars in Doug Liman's reimagining of the 1989 cult classic Road House. Our TV Premieres open with the must-see 3 Body Problem, created by David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo.

Consider this a mere sampling of the high caliber and diverse program of film, TV, and XR projects filling SXSW screens for nine days. Explore the entire 2024 Lineup and get to know official Film & TV venues. Be sure to review important Paramount and Stateside venue access and policies that have been updated for this season.

Explore more information about event access, navigation, venues policies, and all the ways to stay connected to SXSW.

Event Navigation Tips

Download SXSW GO to get event recommendations, view maps, network with other attendees, and build your schedule. The more Favorites the merrier – it's always good to have a backup plan.

Event Status makes it easy for you to check the current status of a room or a venue’s remaining capacity. A Green-Yellow-Red system appears on the SXSW GO app, the SXSW Schedule, and on the digital Event Status Boards located around the Austin Convention Center and other venues.

The SX pro's know – secure your event spot and jump to the front of the line with SXXpress (South by Express) Passes. Learn more about the digital pass that's open to all SXSW Badges.

Take note of Event Access information including special venue bag requirements for Film & TV and the Music Festival.

Browse our transportation services to make getting around Austin to your next session, meet up, film, or showcase easy. The SXSW Shuttle is a free circulating shuttle that runs between the Austin Convention Center and most festival venues.

Wear comfy shoes! Experienced registrants know that SXSW is a marathon, not a sprint. Plan to walk a lot, be weather ready, stay hydrated, and expect the unexpected discoveries that make SXSW unique!

Stay in the SX know! Keep tuned into sxsw.com, SXSW Live, our official YouTube, and across the socialverse for daily event updates and exclusive coverage from March 8-16.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

Have a great SXSW, y'all!

