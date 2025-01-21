SXSW is full speed ahead and we’re excited to reveal two additional keynotes – Bluesky CEO Jay Graber and Grammy-award winning music legend John Fogerty – and the third round of featured speakers for SXSW 2025.

“Whether it be insights from the CEO of one of the fastest-growing social media platforms or tales from a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, the unique perspectives showcased each March is what makes SXSW such an exceptional event,” said Hugh Forrest, President and Chief Programming Officer. “Jay Graber and John Fogerty are excellent additions to what is developing into a fascinating Keynote Speaker lineup.”

Into the Socialverse

The sky's the limit for online platforms, but does the competitive social media market prioritize users' best interests? Enter Bluesky, a public benefit company building an open and decentralized standard for social media, which has been surging in popularity with over 28M users and counting since its public launch on February 6, 2024. At the helm, Bluesky CEO Jay Graber aims to fundamentally change the social media landscape and return choice to users. Join Graber for a keynote conversation with Mike Masnick of Techdirt on how we can take control over our experience online.

Human Rights Advocacy & Business

While the battle over reproductive rights intensifies in the United States, medical abortion distribution and state restrictions remain pivotal issues. New data from the Institute for Women's Policy Research shows that most workers want reproductive healthcare access covered by their employers. Vice Chair of The Clinton Foundation Chelsea Clinton, President & CEO of Center for Reproductive Rights Nancy Northup, and President and CEO of the Institute for Women's Policy Research (IWPR) Dr. Jamila K. Taylor will lead a conversation moderated by ABC News Senior Political Correspondent Rachel Scott on the evolving legal landscape and examine how companies can support reproductive healthcare access, reflecting the growing demand among workers for employer-covered services.

AI Exponentially on the Rise

The rise of artificial intelligence will also remain a key influence among tech industry leaders as they speak to what's next. Cherie Hu, founder of Water & Music, will break down the tech music ecosystem, analyze growth equity investments, and offer insights into how generative AI is shaping the future of the industry. Hear from a slate of AI experts throughout the SXSW Conference, including President and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated Cristiano Amon, data scientist and CEO of Humane Intelligence Dr. Rumman Chowdhury, and more.

Mission to the Moon

Continuing the trend for out-of-this-world conversations and history-making moments at the Conference, NASA’s Artemis II will be the first crewed mission to deep space in over half a century. Hear from the Moon-bound Artemis II astronauts including Reid Wiseman along with the first woman, Christina Koch, the first person of color, Victor Glover, and first Canadian, Jeremy Hansen, to orbit the moon.

Register today to unlock access to this stellar programming and much more. Join fellow creative pioneers, storytellers, and global thought leaders to ignite conversations that redefine how we connect with one another at the 2025 SXSW Conference & Festivals in Austin, TX. Explore all of the newly-announced speakers below and stay tuned for more announcements.