SXSW is full speed ahead and we’re excited to reveal two additional keynotes – Bluesky CEO Jay Graber and Grammy-award winning music legend John Fogerty – and the third round of featured speakers for SXSW 2025.

“Whether it be insights from the CEO of one of the fastest-growing social media platforms or tales from a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, the unique perspectives showcased each March is what makes SXSW such an exceptional event,” said Hugh Forrest, President and Chief Programming Officer. “Jay Graber and John Fogerty are excellent additions to what is developing into a fascinating Keynote Speaker lineup.”

Into the Socialverse

The sky's the limit for online platforms, but does the competitive social media market prioritize users' best interests? Enter Bluesky, a public benefit company building an open and decentralized standard for social media, which has been surging in popularity with over 28M users and counting since its public launch on February 6, 2024. At the helm, Bluesky CEO Jay Graber aims to fundamentally change the social media landscape and return choice to users. Join Graber for a keynote conversation with Mike Masnick of Techdirt on how we can take control over our experience online.

Human Rights Advocacy & Business

While the battle over reproductive rights intensifies in the United States, medical abortion distribution and state restrictions remain pivotal issues. New data from the Institute for Women's Policy Research shows that most workers want reproductive healthcare access covered by their employers. Vice Chair of The Clinton Foundation Chelsea Clinton, President & CEO of Center for Reproductive Rights Nancy Northup, and President and CEO of the Institute for Women's Policy Research (IWPR) Dr. Jamila K. Taylor will lead a conversation moderated by ABC News Senior Political Correspondent Rachel Scott on the evolving legal landscape and examine how companies can support reproductive healthcare access, reflecting the growing demand among workers for employer-covered services.

AI Exponentially on the Rise

The rise of artificial intelligence will also remain a key influence among tech industry leaders as they speak to what's next. Cherie Hu, founder of Water & Music, will break down the tech music ecosystem, analyze growth equity investments, and offer insights into how generative AI is shaping the future of the industry. Hear from a slate of AI experts throughout the SXSW Conference, including President and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated Cristiano Amon, data scientist and CEO of Humane Intelligence Dr. Rumman Chowdhury, and more.

Mission to the Moon

Continuing the trend for out-of-this-world conversations and history-making moments at the Conference, NASA’s Artemis II will be the first crewed mission to deep space in over half a century. Hear from the Moon-bound Artemis II astronauts including Reid Wiseman along with the first woman, Christina Koch, the first person of color, Victor Glover, and first Canadian, Jeremy Hansen, to orbit the moon.

Register today to unlock access to this stellar programming and much more. Join fellow creative pioneers, storytellers, and global thought leaders to ignite conversations that redefine how we connect with one another at the 2025 SXSW Conference & Festivals in Austin, TX. Explore all of the newly-announced speakers below and stay tuned for more announcements.

Newly-Announced Keynotes & Featured Speakers

John Fogerty

John Fogerty

Jay Graber

Jay Graber

Mike Masnick

Mike Masnick

Cristiano Amon

Cristiano Amon

Dr. Rumman Chowdhury

Dr. Rumman Chowdhury

Chelsea Clinton

Chelsea Clinton

Josh D'Amaro

Josh D'Amaro

David Duchovny

David Duchovny

Charlie Fink

Charlie Fink

Scott Galloway

Scott Galloway

Victor Glover

Victor Glover

Arlan Hamilton

Arlan Hamilton

Jeremy Hansen

Jeremy Hansen

Cherie Hu

Cherie Hu

Kara Hurst

Kara Hurst

Jon Karafin

Jon Karafin

Christina Koch

Christina Koch

Mike Maples SXSW 2019 - Photo Courtesy of Speaker

Mike Maples SXSW 2019 - Photo Courtesy of Speaker

Marc Maron, Photo Credit - Elizabeth Viggiano

Marc Maron, Photo Credit - Elizabeth Viggiano

Nancy Northup

Nancy Northup

Rachel Scott

Rachel Scott

Molly DeWolf Stevenson

Molly DeWolf Stevenson

Dr. Jamila K. Taylor

Dr. Jamila K. Taylor

Baratunde Thurston

Baratunde Thurston

Molly White

Molly White

Ev Williams

Ev Williams

Reid Wiseman

Reid Wiseman

