How to Become the Next Big Thing - Apply to SXSW Pitch 2024

Early Bird Deadline: September 10

By Olivia Cruz

06/25/2023

News SXSW Pitch



Since 1987, SXSW has been a destination for international investors and industry leaders on the lookout for the next big thing. Taking your business to the heart of Texas, surrounded by some of the best BBQ in the country, to pitch your startup has never tasted so good.

The SXSW Pitch Competition continues to be one of the most impressive culminations of skill, creativity, and ingenuity brought together on one stage. From March 9-10, 2024, SXSW Pitch will feature 40 interactive technology companies from 8 different categories, to pitch their industry game-changer in front of a panel of expert judges and audience of global attendees. While participants compete for funding options with investors, media exposure, and coaching by industry experts – registrants can catch a glimpse of the future in tech and innovation unfold in front of their eyes.

Why Apply to SXSW Pitch

  • Opportunity for product validation and funding options with investors.
  • Take advantage of media exposure during the SXSW event.
  • Polish your elevator pitch with pre-event coaching by industry experts.
  • Sharpen your skills and gain lasting connections while doing it.

    • Join the Ranks of Pitch Alumni Greats

    Of the 572 companies that participated in SXSW Pitch between 2009 and 2020, over 82% received funding, with combined funding over almost $14.5 billion (does not include undisclosed grants, angel and seed funding). Of these 572 companies, 17% have been acquired by Google, British Telecom, Huffington Post, Apple, Live Nation, OpenTable, Constant Contact, and Harmon. Some of our prestigious alums you may know include Klout, ICON, Hipmunk, Wildfire, Tubemogul, Siri, Foodspotting, and Tango.

    For more inspiration, explore the SXSW Pitch Archive to browse winners, finalists, and other participants from previous seasons.

    Take Your Startup to the Next Level

    Think your startup has what it takes? Do you happen to be available March 9-10, 2024? Does your team have a pension for breakfast tacos? You belong at the 2024 SXSW Pitch event – apply early to save on applications fees!

    Application Deadlines:

  • Early Deadline: September 11, 2022
  • Final Deadline: November 13, 2022
  • All deadlines end at 11:59pm PT.

    • Learn more about applications and the selection process, read the FAQ before you begin your application to ensure you meet all requirements.

    Apply Now

    Join Us at SXSW 2024

     

    Get ready to experience more opportunities for discovery, learning, and career-enhancing connections than ever before at SXSW 2024 from March 8-16. Registration and housing open on August 1, 2023. Stay tuned for more event information coming soon.

    Sign up for SXSW Event Updates

    2023 SXSW Pitch – Photo by Miguel Esparza

    Watch Pitch Alumni Videos – Future of Work Winner: Anthill

    SXSW 2022 Pitch Health, Wearables & Wellbeing Technology Winner: Sonavi Labs

    SXSW 2022 Pitch Artificial Intelligence, Robotics & Voice Winner: Hume AI

    See You at SXSW 2024

    Take a look back at 2023 and get ready for the next SXSW Conference & Festivals in Austin from March 8-16, 2024.

    SXSW Pitch Awards

    Meet the global startup ecosystem’s most innovative tech companies. 2023 SXSW Pitch announced nine category winners.

