How to Become the Next Big Thing - Apply to SXSW Pitch 2024

Since 1987, SXSW has been a destination for international investors and industry leaders on the lookout for the next big thing. Taking your business to the heart of Texas, surrounded by some of the best BBQ in the country, to pitch your startup has never tasted so good.

The SXSW Pitch Competition continues to be one of the most impressive culminations of skill, creativity, and ingenuity brought together on one stage. From March 9-10, 2024, SXSW Pitch will feature 40 interactive technology companies from 8 different categories, to pitch their industry game-changer in front of a panel of expert judges and audience of global attendees. While participants compete for funding options with investors, media exposure, and coaching by industry experts – registrants can catch a glimpse of the future in tech and innovation unfold in front of their eyes.

Why Apply to SXSW Pitch

Opportunity for product validation and funding options with investors.

Take advantage of media exposure during the SXSW event.

Polish your elevator pitch with pre-event coaching by industry experts.

Sharpen your skills and gain lasting connections while doing it.

Join the Ranks of Pitch Alumni Greats

Of the 572 companies that participated in SXSW Pitch between 2009 and 2020, over 82% received funding, with combined funding over almost $14.5 billion (does not include undisclosed grants, angel and seed funding). Of these 572 companies, 17% have been acquired by Google, British Telecom, Huffington Post, Apple, Live Nation, OpenTable, Constant Contact, and Harmon. Some of our prestigious alums you may know include Klout, ICON, Hipmunk, Wildfire, Tubemogul, Siri, Foodspotting, and Tango.

For more inspiration, explore the SXSW Pitch Archive to browse winners, finalists, and other participants from previous seasons.

Take Your Startup to the Next Level

Think your startup has what it takes? Do you happen to be available March 9-10, 2024? Does your team have a pension for breakfast tacos? You belong at the 2024 SXSW Pitch event – apply early to save on applications fees!

Application Deadlines:

Early Deadline: September 11, 2022

Final Deadline: November 13, 2022

All deadlines end at 11:59pm PT.

Learn more about applications and the selection process, read the FAQ before you begin your application to ensure you meet all requirements.

