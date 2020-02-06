The 2020 SXSW Film Festival is coming up! Before you join us for the 2020 event, take a look at the films in our lineup a little bit better with our Filmmaker In Focus series. Take a look at our Q&A with director Matthew Salleh as he tells us about his film We Don’t Deserve Dogs, which will World Premiere in the Documentary Feature Competition.

“I’d like people to reflect on how they can ‘be the person your dog thinks you are’.” – Director Matthew Salleh

In your own words, what does this film mean to you?

Matthew Salleh: This film is our look at the very unique and special bond humans have with dogs, and the ways that relationship can transcend cultural boundaries.

What motivated you to tell this story?

MS: I’m inspired by stories that can be used to both highlight similarities between people around the world, whilst celebrating their differences.

What do you want the audience to take away?

MS: To quote from a famous quote attributed to many, I’d like people to reflect on how they can ‘be the person your dog thinks you are’.

What made you choose SXSW to showcase your film to the world?

MS: My partner Rosie and I also came back in 2018 to run some Q&As and introduce other people’s films. Seeing everybody’s mixture of nervousness and excitement, revealing their films to the world for the first time – nothing beats it.

How did you find your subject?

MS: Our subjects are from all around the world, and we found them using about every technique we could think of. From visiting dozens of pubs in the UK to working with passionate fixers in remote locations.

