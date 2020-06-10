SXSW Film Alumni Releases – June 2020

Discover some of the SXSW Film Festival alumni films on release this June such as the Bruce Lee documentary Be Water, Channing Godfrey Peoples’ Miss Juneteenth, Judd Apatow’s The King of Staten Island (which would have been the 2020 SXSW Opening Night Film), and more.

Be Water

Documentary Feature, 2020

45 years after the untimely death of martial arts legend and film star Bruce Lee, his story remains more of a myth than of a man whose life was full of complexity and struggle. Combining rare film footage and audio recordings with his own writings and interviews with his closest loved ones, Be Water is a layered and intimate portrait of an underdog who was able to transcend racism, colonialism, and xenophobia to become of one of the most influential cultural figures of our time.

Broadcast and streaming on ESPN and ESPN+ June 7.

The Surrogate

World Premiere, Narrative Feature, 2020

Jess is thrilled to be the surrogate for her best friend and his husband, but when a prenatal test comes back, it creates a moral dilemma that threatens their friendship.

Virtual Release June 12.

Aviva

World Premiere, Narrative Feature, 2020

Aviva is a unique exploration of gender within the self, told through the lens of a modern romantic relationship.

Virtual Release June 12.

The King of Staten Island

World Premiere, Narrative Feature 2020

Filmmaker Judd Apatow directs Saturday Night Live breakout Pete Davidson in a bracing comedy about a burnout stuck living with his mom (Oscar® winner Marisa Tomei) on Staten Island.

Premium VOD June 12.

Miss Juneteenth

Narrative Feature, 2020

A former beauty queen turned hard working single mom prepares her rebellious teenage daughter for the Miss Juneteenth pageant, hoping to keep her from repeating the same mistakes in life that she made.

Virtual Release June 19.

