Wow, we think we've got a crush and it just might be you! Allow us to turn up the love with our Valentine's Day playlist featuring SXSW 2023 Showcasing Artists.

XOXO, SXSW is for y'all to enjoy on this day of emotion and devotion with any and all of your loved ones. This chocolate box of swoon-worthy tracks includes the joyous classic "The Start of Something" by Voxtrot; modern bedroom pop song "Into You" by TC Superstar; indie love song "tú y yo" by Ariel & The Culture; "Flirting in Space" by Brad Stank; and many more.

With the 2023 SXSW Music Festival right around the corner, give these Showcasing Artists a listen to get you on the right path as you prep for six nights of new and legendary performances from March 13-18 in Austin, TX. Then dive into the SXSW Schedule to build your own Favorites list of music performances and more events.

Play your heart out with this special SXSW edition of a Valentine's mixtape. And for the record, we love you. ❤️

Listen Up

Join Us in March

Keep an ear out for more music showcase announcements in the lead up to March including our SXSW Music Weekly Roundups, dropping new artists every Thursday.

Stay tuned for even more from the Conference & Festivals, including Conference Keynotes and Featured Speakers, Mentor Sessions, networking opportunities, Film & TV Festival additions, Comedy Festival showcases, and more.

Register to attend SXSW 2023 from March 10-19 and gain access to the best available hotels for your Austin stay.

