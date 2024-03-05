Get ready to celebrate the 2024 SXSW Music Festival with its Opening and Closing Parties!

The SXSW Music Opening Party has become a cornerstone of the annual festival. This year, it takes place on Tuesday, March 12 at Palm Door on Sixth and Palm Door on Sixth Patio from 6-9PM sponsored by ~Pourri. Come help us kick off the 2024 SXSW Music Festival with complimentary beverages and a stacked 2-stage showcase of artists from around the globe.

This year’s lineup is a buzzy affair with Manchester’s Porij, Ninja Tune artist (and renowned ethnomusicologist) Nabihah Iqbal, The Beatbox Collective joining Mexico City’s 80’s Japanese city pop-embracing Juanpalitoschinos, Texas’ own Dende, and internet sensation Pedal Steel Noah.

🏷️ The SXSW Music Opening Party is open to Music and Platinum Badges.

After at the end of the week, wrap up the festivities at the SXSW Music Closing Party sponsored by Dyson Zone on Saturday, March 16 at Palm Door on Sixth & Palm Door on Sixth Patio from 8PM-2AM.

We’ll be closing out another epic SXSW 2024 with rising Cumbia Pop artist Estevie, Colombian psyche outfit BALTHVS, Puerto Rican R&B/Reggaetón artist Moffa, Texas electro-cumbia favorites Reyna Tropical, DJ collective Chulita Vinyl Club, and more.

🏷️ The SXSW Music Closing Party is open to ALL Badges and Wristbands.

See You at SXSW 2024

Join us this March 8-16 in Austin, TX for SXSW 2024. Explore Conference sessions, Music Festival showcases, Film & TV Festival screenings, world-class Exhibitions, and beyond on the SXSW Schedule.

