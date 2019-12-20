Explore All the Ways to Showcase Your Brand at SXSW 2020

Every March, SXSW becomes a crucial platform for budding and established businesses, non-profits, and entrepreneurs. Tens of thousands of industry professionals, creators, innovators, and problem-solvers come to Austin, Texas, to seek inspiration and connect with like-minded individuals — creating a discerning and truly global audience for innovative ideas.

SXSW offers a number of marketing opportunities for brands seeking a unique way to launch products, showcase ideas, build audience engagement, or connect with other blossoming businesses. Interested in how SXSW can help your brand reach its marketing goals? You’ve come to the right place.

SXSW Sponsorships

SXSW Sponsorships deliver the greatest marketing impact, aligning brands with SXSW leading up to, during, and after the event. The SXSW team offers valuable support and guidance to develop a custom program to fit your brand’s needs.

SXSW works closely with sponsors to:

Reach target demographics by honing activation approaches

Integrate sponsor products and offerings

Achieve marketing objectives and amplify sponsor initiatives

Garner the attention of thousands of influential industry tastemakers and media while influencing tens of thousands of consumers

Align with SXSW in international marketing campaigns

Sponsorship opportunities are available at all levels. Our team can help you explore all the ways to align with SXSW, including:

Award & Stage Sponsorships

Exhibition Sponsorships

Meetups and Happy Hours

Music Festival Events & Parties

Film Festival Events & Parties

Exhibiting Opportunities

In addition to providing a platform for the most groundbreaking and diverse panels, sessions, and festivals, SXSW hosts many different world-class exhibitions.

Being a part of a SXSW Exhibition offers unrivaled exposure and networking opportunities that can help your company achieve its goals. Our seven exhibitions are open to dynamic, forward-thinking businesses and organizations that are changing the game and looking to share their stories with thousands of creative professionals from around the world.

Determine which exhibition is the right fit for your company by visiting our exhibition pages or by contacting one of our representatives.

Bring your product to life at SXSW’s largest expo. New for 2020, the Trade Show will feature 23 distinct pavilions, representing each of our unique Conference Tracks, plus a pavilion dedicated to international innovations. Registrants can now attend sessions in their areas of interest, then head down to the Trade Show and engage with carefully selected brands and organizations that best align with SXSW’s 22 programming tracks.

Presented by the American Poster Institute, Flatstock showcases the works of the world’s most talented gig poster artists. The show features posters of varying styles, colors, and techniques for sales by the talented artists who designed them.

Sitting adjacent to Flatstock, SXSW Marketplace lives as the largest pop-up shop experience at SXSW. Featuring dozens of carefully curated local, national, and global brands, SXSW Marketplace is the spot of showcase your brand’s fresh styles and trends amongst other show stopping fashion and accessory sellers.

Occurring over two days at the Palmer Events Center, this exhibition brings thousands of SXSW attendees interested in healthy living together with companies in the continually-growing wellness industry.

The SXSW Gaming Expo draws in developers, manufacturers, celebrities, and attendees from all facets of the community.

Branding Opportunities

SXSW offers businesses and organizations, whether large or small, opportunities to get in front of creative, highly educated early adopters. With several branding and advertising opportunities, you’ll be able to reach the large demographic of attendees at SXSW.

To get your brand in attendee’s hands and hearts, consider investing in:

Printed Items such as Hotel Key Cards, Coffee Jackets, or Festival Guides

Social Media and Digital Content Packages

Transportation Branding

Traditional Print and Digital Advertising

SXSWorld® Magazine Advertising

Creative Experience Awards

SXSW has long been a destination for cutting edge agencies and brands to bring their most inventive ideas to life. The SXSW Creative Experience Awards launched at SXSW 2018 to celebrate the innovative work and creative spirit of both brands and agencies at SXSW. The following four categories recognize the creativity and impact of experiences at SXSW – Best Immersive Experience, Best Use of Technology, Best Exhibition Experience (added 2019), and Spirit of SXSW.

Marketing at SXSW not only puts your brand at the forefront of highly educated industry leaders and decision makers, but also qualifies your company for a Creative Experience Award. Check out last year’s winners to get an idea of how to create a compelling activation experience.

Join Us for SXSW 2020

Show off your brand in the unique way that it deserves. Our team is dedicated to helping your company connect with its target audience. SXSW is only four months away, but it’s not too late to find out how you can get involved and in the forefront of tens of thousands of minds. Talk to a SXSW Representative today to discuss ways your brand can be a part of SXSW 2020.