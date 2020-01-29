Check Out These Free, Open to the Public SXSW Expos

With SXSW less than two months away, there’s no better time than the present to sit down and plan out your schedule during those amazing ten days. While our Platinum, Interactive, Film, and Music badges guarantee you entry to all of our conference sessions and events, a handful of our SXSW Exhibitions are free and open to the public, offering attendee’s an entire show floor of discovery without breaking the bank.

SXSW Wellness Expo presented by Seedlip

Palmer Events Center | March 14-15, 2020 | 11:00am-6:00pm

The SXSW Wellness Expo returns to SXSW to fuel your mind, body, and soul. Occurring over two days at the Palmer Events Center, this exhibition brings thousands of SXSW attendees interested in healthy living together with companies in the continually-growing wellness industry. In 2019, the SXSW Wellness Expo showcased more than 150 enlightening companies from the wellness industry. The Expo features several engaging areas to explore such as the Wellness Expo Stage, Fitness Stage, and Conscious Conversations area. With over 110 exhibitors and counting from all sectors of the wellness industry, there’s something at the Wellness Expo for everyone to enjoy.



Flatstock 73 presented by the American Poster Institute

ACC, Exhibit Hall 4 | March 19-21, 2020 | 11:00am-6:00pm

Flatstock 73 displays the works of the world’s top gig poster artists. The best concert posters have always captured both the essence of the music they promoted and the spirit of the time in which they were produced. Flatstock 73 provides an ongoing series of opportunities to see fine poster art in person and to meet the artists who created it. Be sure to stop by the Flatstock Stage and enjoy performances from some of our talented official Showcasing Artists. The Flatstock Stage is the perfect spot to check out up-and-coming acts and unwind in between your poster pursuing.



Presented by the American Poster Institute, the API is a nonprofit corporation dedicated to serving the poster artist community and promoting the art form. The Flatstock 73 shows provide the American Poster Institute with a way to present poster artists collectively while showcasing the breadth of styles they represent.

SXSW Marketplace

ACC, Exhibit Hall 5 | March 19-21, 2020 | 11:00am-6:00pm

Located adjacent to Flatstock 73, the SXSW Marketplace takes place inside the Austin Convention Center and is open to all. Featuring dozens of local, national, and global brands, SXSW Marketplace is the spot to get some of the freshest trends in clothing, accessories, art, and more. Think of it as a collection of pop-up shops from unique brands at the center of SXSW.



The fun doesn’t have to stop there – make plans to check out other SXSW Expos such as the SXSW Trade Show, Virtual Cinema, and hundreds of other events, activations and conference sessions.



Register today for a Platinum Badge, Interactive Badge, Film Badge, or Music Badge and book your hotel to begin your SX adventure! With expanded access to events for all SXSW Badges, attendees receive primary entry to programming associated with their badge type and enjoy secondary access to most other South By® events.