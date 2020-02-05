Find Your People at SXSW 2020: Announcing Meet Ups

We know that one of the best parts of coming to SXSW is the international presence of potential collaborators, innovators, and future business partners based on the registrant feedback we receive post-event. To help facilitate these connections we offer Meet Ups so that like-minded individuals can come together to talk, network, and create new ideas together.
Take advantage of Meet Ups happening all across the SXSW Conference this March 13-21. These networking opportunities provide the perfect environment for a more relaxed way to connect, seek out inspiration, and find collaboration points across a wide range of industries, interests, and groups.
Spotlight on 2020 Meet Ups
- All of Us Will Die -Why Won’t We Talk About It? Meet Up | Health & MedTech
- Sex Positive Meet Up | Connection & Culture
- How To Deal With A-Holes At Work Through Play Meet Up | Workplace
- Menopause – A Ma$$ive Untapped Opportunity Meet Up | Health & MedTech
- 6 Steps for Changing Hearts and Minds for Good Meet Up | Climate & Social Action
- Sober Curious in a Boozy World Meet Up #1 | Health & MedTech
- Bit on the Side: Women in Comedy Meet Up | Workplace
- We’re Here: A QTPOC Meet Up for Artists | Future of Music
- DisAbilities Meet Up | Connection & Culture
- Young Professionals Meet Up- The Future is Us | Workplace
- The Gay Agenda: Queer Techies and Diversity Meet Up | Tech Industry & Enterprise
Find Meet Ups based on your work interests or your personal life – we have a little something for everyone. Browse the full list on our SXSW Schedule and add Meet Ups of interest to your Favorites so you can be sure to include them in your SX adventure.
Featured Image by Aaron Rogosin