Who knows what you want to see at SXSW better than you? During SXSW PanelPicker® Community Voting from November 10-20, browse ideas and vote to help shape the 2021 Conference programming for SXSW Online and SXSW EDU Online.

All ideas received during the PanelPicker entry period will be eligible for your vote. Browse through uploaded proposals related to music, film, tech, and more in a variety of session formats across our 2021 Themes. It’s as easy as “review, comment, and vote” to help select this season’s SXSW programming.

How to Vote

To participate in the voting process beginning on November 10, visit panelpicker.sxsw.com/vote and sign in or create an account. Once you are signed in, filter proposals by conference (SXSW or SXSW EDU), format, title, description, tags, and speakers in the search field.

Each voter can vote once per proposal – selecting “arrow up” for yes or “arrow down” for no. Have a question for the organizer? The Comments section is a great place to post all of your questions and leave constructive comments about the proposals you vote on.

Inside the PanelPicker Process

Community votes makeup 30% of the final decision, plus input of the SXSW Staff (30%) and Advisory Board (40%) helps ensure that lesser-known voices have as much of a chance of being selected to speak at SXSW as individuals with large online followings. Together these percentages help determine the final Conference programming lineup announced later in the season for the 2021 SXSW Online digital experience.

Community Voting: 30%

Who knows what you want to see at SXSW better than you? Your input is very important in terms of shaping the look and feel of the 2021 event.

SXSW Advisory Board: 40%

A group of 200+ industry experts from around the world, the SXSW Advisory Board provides significant feedback on all proposals.

SXSW Staff: 30%

With years of experience programming this event, SXSW staffers work to fill any gaps in relevant subject matter, striking a balance between new and veteran speakers.

For more information about the Community Voting process, read the PanelPicker FAQ and visit the SXSW PanelPicker page. Get your votes in before the final deadline on November 20 at 11:59pm PT.

Go to PanelPicker®

Join Us for SXSW Online 2021

Registration opens on November 10 for SXSW Online, a digital experience from March 16-20, 2021. As part of our 2021 offerings, SXSW Online will feature conference keynotes and sessions, screenings, showcases, networking, and exhibitions. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook for the latest SX news.