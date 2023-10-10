Quantum Computing, AI, Design, and More: 2024 SXSW Conference Preview

What better treat to get you through the spooky season than a sneak peek at what's in store for the 2024 SXSW Conference?

As we eagerly await the excitement of March, the SX community has been hard at work using PanelPicker® to shape the majority of Conference programming, along with guidance from the PanelPicker Evaluator Committee and SXSW Staff. Today we reveal 20+ community-sourced sessions for a snapshot of the most innovative new ideas from our global community taking the stage from March 8-15 at the SXSW Conference.

“From Grammy-winning video game soundtracks and humanoid robots to ocean carbon removal and quantum computing's current capabilities, this first batch of PanelPicker content covers so many topics that are compelling to the SXSW community," said Hugh Forrest, Chief Programming Officer and Co-President. "If you like today's announcement, then you'll love what we have planned for November 1, when we reveal hundreds more sessions that cover all aspects of the creative process, entrepreneurism, and discovery of the next big thing."

The SXSW Conference features 24 tracks of programming with topics spanning across the tech, film, television, and music industries. For 2024, we have added three new tracks: Artificial Intelligence, Creator Economy, and Fashion & Beauty. Explore today's sneak peek at 2024 sessions across all 24 tracks below.

SXSW continues to be the epicenter for creatives from all industries to find inspiration, so mark your calendars for November 1 when hundreds of PanelPicker sessions will be announced.

2024 Sessions Preview

2050 | How Humanoid Robots Expand Our Potential In Space & On Earth

Speakers: Shaun Azimi (NASA), Jeff Cardenas (Apptronik)

Advertising & Brand Experience | Branding Movements: Advertising for Impact

Speakers: Palika Makam (Ben & Jerry's), Johnny Perez (The National Religious Campaign Against Torture), Chris Plating (EP+Co), Bianca Tylek (Worth Rises)

Artificial Intelligence | How AI Can Solve the Biggest Challenges Facing Humanity

Speakers: Demis Hassabis (Google DeepMind)

Artificial Intelligence | Personalized Creative Companions: A Generative AI Workshop

Speakers: Johannes Saam, Brian Solomon (Framestore)

Climate Change | The Tide is High for Responsible Ocean CO2 Removal

Speakers: Sifang Chen (Carbon180), Jessica Cross (Pacific Northwest National Laboratories), Erika La Plante (Equatic), Katie Lebling (World Resources Institute)

Creating Film & TV | Virtual Production On a Micro Scale

Speakers: Rick Castañeda (Vibrant Penguin), Youna Kang, Stefan Li (Sushi Dragon Studios), Laura Reich (Vibrant Penguin)

Creator Economy | How To Maintain Creative Integrity When Audiences Control Us

Speakers: Matt Klein (Reddit)

Culture | Responsible Reporting on Anti-Trans Violence for Journalists

Speakers: Serena Daniari (Transgender Law Center), Imara Jones (TransLash Media), Arielle Rebekah (Trans & Caffeinated Consulting), Serena Sonoma

Culture | Wanderlust Crossroads: A Nomad and Expat Meet Up

Speakers: Beth Collier, Nadia Mitchem (Fortify Consulting, LLC)

Design | Human-Centric Immersive Experience Design

Speakers: Nancy Baker Cahill (Nancy Baker Cahill Studio), Neil Carty (Cosm), Chris Holmes (Fascinated By Everything), Guy Reid (Planetary Collective)

Energy | Boost Your Energy with Quantum

Speakers: Annarita Giani (GE Research), Pranav Gokhale (Infleqtion), Jeremy Renshaw (EPRI), Raiford Smith (The AES Corporation)

Fashion & Beauty | Fashion Meets Tech: Empowering Consumer Communities

Speakers: Aditi Banga (Meta / Instagram), Caroline Giegerich (Warner Music Experience), Cathy Hackl (Journey), Angelic Vendette (Ave Advisory)

Film & TV Industry | Reel Money: The Art of Indie Film Financing

Speakers: Carissa Knol (Knol Law PC), Sophia Yen (Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP), Viviana Zarragoitia (TPC)

Food | The First CRISPR Foods Have Arrived

Speakers: Tom Adams (Pairwise), Enock Chikava (The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation), Daniel Moñino López (Wageningen University), Emily Mullin (WIRED Magazine)

Game Industry | Crafting A Grammy-Winning Video Game Soundtrack

Speakers: Stephanie Economou, Simon Landry (Ubisoft)

Government & Civic Engagement | Community is the Future of Public Safety

Speakers: Lisa Daniels (Darren B. Easterling Center for Restorative Practices), Jamila Hodge (Equal Justice USA), Greg Jackson (Community Justice Action), Dr Melissa Harris-Perry (Wake Forest University)

Health & MedTech | Why Is Healthcare Doing Less With More (Data)?

Speakers: Jan Berger (Health Intelligence Partners), Carrie Kozlowski (Upfront Healthcare)

Music & Tech | Data-Driven Touring: How to Turn Fan Data into Packed Shows

Speakers: Sam Alpert (Wasserman Music), Katherine Friedland (Mom+Pop Music), David McKay (Sofar Sounds), Aaron Summer (Mick Management)

Music Careers | In CTRL: Voices Behind The Board

Speakers: Gena Johnson, Gloria Kaba, Taylor Mims (Billboard), Suzy Shinn

Psychedelics | Psychedelic Entrepreneurship and the Underground Economy

Speakers: Mary Carreón (Mycopreneur), Reggie Harris (Oakland Hyphae), Robert Johnson (Mycroboost), Dennis Walker (Mycopreneur)

Sports | Changing the Game: Investing in the Future of Sports Tech

Speakers: Reed Albergotti (Samafor), Meredith McPherron (Drive by DraftKings), Michael Proman (Scrum Sports & Entertainment, Scrum Ventures), Jasmine Robinson (Monarch Collective)

Startups | Startup Hacks: Unleashing Innovation on a Shoestring Budget

Speakers: Mary Fernandes (Solis Agrosciences), Emily Lohse-Busch (39 North AgTech Innovation District), Keisha Mabry Haymore (Heydays HQ), Akeem Shannon (Flipstik)

Tech Industry | Quantum Computing: Real, Revolutionary, Right Now!

Speakers: Rima Alameddine (IonQ), Jay Boisseau (Vizias), Heather Higgins (IBM Quantum), Bob Sorensen (Hyperion Research)

Transportation | LA's Roadmap to Zero Emission Transportation: 2028 and Beyond

Speakers: Patty Monahan (California Energy Commission), Matt Petersen (Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator), Kameale Terry (ChargerHelp!), Stephanie Wiggins (LA Metro)

Workplace | Life After Big Tech: Where Are Laid Off Workers Now?

Speakers: Carmen Kiew (Codeword), Raphael Ouzan (A.Team), Jon Swartz (Dow Jones - MarketWatch), Alex Whedon (SHA257 LLC)

Workplace | UNSTUCK: Lessons From Tech Innovators to Win in Business

Speakers: Heather Kernahan (Hotwire Global)

XR | AR: Transforming Social Interactions & Live Events

Speakers: Fotoulla Damaskos (National Research Group), Chris Iles (Minnesota Twins), Dana Ware (ARound), Gerald Youngblood (Lenovo)

